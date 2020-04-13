Iowa High School Baseball and Softball Push Back

On Friday in a joint statement, the IHSAA and IGHSAU announced that baseball and softball will join track and field, golf, tennis, and soccer and be moved back.

Originally baseball and softball athletes were scheduled to start practice on May 1st, but due to the global pandemic, first practice for the two summer sports will now be on May 18th. The postponement will give spring sport athletes time to complete most of their season without falling too far behind in summer sports training.

On April 3rd the two organizations along with the Iowa High School Music Association and Iowa High School Speech Association announce all activities would be suspended until May 1st following recommendations from Iowa Governor, Kim Reynolds. That suspension forced the spring sports schedule to get adjusted. The adjusted spring sports schedule then overlapped with the summer sports schedule which forced this summer sports adjustment.

The organizations say as of right now, “postseason host sites and state championship event venues are currently set as previously announced. Any changes or updates will be announced as they become available.” The IGHSAU and IHSAA have no set a maximum or a minimum number of competition dates within this adjusted schedule. Previously state competition limits apply for each sport and golf dates may vary due to course availability.