Iowa COVID-19 Cases Now Over 17-Hundred, Deaths Over 40

Today Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds announced 113 more cases of COVID-19 caused by the coronavirus. She also reported that the state reported two more deaths to bring the Iowa death toll to 43. Today’s 113 more cases brings the total to 1,710.

Locally, no cases were reported for the fourth straight in Iowa. Minnesota though reported three more cases in Freeborn County, they are now reporting 24 confirmed cases – the most among listening area counties. The full map can be found below.

Map to the IDPH Confirmed cases

KIOW aired the Governor’s daily press conference live at 11 AM. KIOW will continue to air those press conferences every morning.

Minnesota Update

As of April 13th, Minnesota is reporting 1,650 total cases and 70 deaths.

Minnesota residents are currently required to shelter in place, more information on that can be found here.

Minnesota Map