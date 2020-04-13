Hancock County Requests Proposals for New Phone System

The Hancock County Board of Supervisors gave the go ahead Monday to request proposals for a new phone system for county offices. The county’s strategic planning firm Next Generation Technologies advised the board to obtain 3 local quotes from Comm 1, Clear Lake Telephone and Electronic Specialties. Hancock County Engineer Adam Clemons asked about a fourth bid option.

According to Brad Leckrone of Next Generation Technologies, Verizon’s One Talk is not a viable contender.

Clemons main concern is that the county be able to forward office calls to cell phones.

Leckrone says not to worry, all three local small businesses should have access to the new technology that offers those features.