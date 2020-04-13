Hancock County Needs Homemade PPE Gowns, Masks

Hancock County is in need of personal protective equipment including gowns for healthcare providers. During the Hancock County Board of Supervisors meeting Monday, Hancock County Emergency Management Coordinator Andy Buffington referenced the shortage of gowns at area care centers.

If you have any polyester or cotton polyester fabric that you would be willing to donate to be used to sew washable gowns for medical personnel, contact Buffington at 641-843-8202.

There is also still a need for homemade face masks at area healthcare facilities. Buffington encourages you to contact your local healthcare facility to find out the specifications and requirements for manufacturing both gowns and masks. Buffington also suggests that everyone now wear masks, not just the essential healthcare workers.