Aukes Sentenced on Theft Charges

Andrew John Aukes of Lake Mills, entered an Alford plea and was sentenced on the charge of “Theft in the Third Degree,” an aggravated misdemeanor,

stemming from an investigation by the Lake Mills Police Department on January 26, 2019. Aukes was sentenced to serve 21 days in the Winnebago County Jail and ordered to pay a $625.00 fine, applicable surcharges, court costs and victim restitution.