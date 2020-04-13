Aguirre Sentenced on Mental Injury Charges

Stephen Aguirre, Jr. of Mason City, was sentenced on the charge of “Assault Causing Mental Injury,” a serious misdemeanor, stemming from an investigation by the Forest City Police Department on October 27, 2017. Aguirre was sentenced to serve 365 days in the Winnebago County Jail, with all but 30 days suspended, and ordered to pay a $315.00 fine, applicable surcharges, court costs and victim restitution.

Aguirre was placed on probation for a period of 2 years to the Department of Correctional Services. Aguirre was ordered to complete a substance abuse and mental health evaluation and follow through with all treatment recommendations.