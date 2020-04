Waldorf University of Creative Writing and Assistant Professor of English Tim Bascom and his wife Cathleen will read from their two newly released books during a Facebook Live event next week. Bascom talked about the books.

Bascom outlines the storylines in the books.

The Facebook Live event for the Bascoms will be held Tuesday night at 7 pm and can be found by searching for “Tim Bascom” on Facebook. It can also be found on the Waldorf University Creative Writing Page.