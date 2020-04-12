SUNDAY TALK: King on COVID-19 and Federal Programs to Help

U. S. Representative Steve King has been hard at work on measures tht will help area farmers, business owners, and workers in the area. These measures include the $2 trillion relief package, small business assistance programs, and a host of other measures.

King took a moment to sit down with KIOW/KHAM News Director A. J. Taylor to outline some of these in our Sunday Talk.

King has redesigned his website to better assist residents in getting information and resources to aid them during the pandemic. He also addresses an idea of getting people back to work as quickly as possible after the pandemic subsides.