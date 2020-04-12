Salvation Army Donation Match Funds Will Support Efforts to Help Families Affected by COVID-19 Crisis

Thanks to the generosity of several new donors, The Salvation Army Northern Division is extending a previously announced match opportunity with the addition of another $500,000, bringing total match dollars to $1,000,000. Donations made to your local Salvation Army at www.salvationarmynorth.org/ covid19 will now have twice the impact and help twice as many people—with gifts being matched up to $1 million.

“Even as the COVID-19 pandemic worsens, I find that the generosity of people never ceases to amaze,” said Lt. Colonel Lonneal Richardson, commander of The Salvation Army Northern Division. “This new $1,000,000 challenge match, as well as the new donations it will encourage, will help us put more food and resources in the hands of those who need it most. I personally want to thank everyone who has donated and volunteered to assist us during this unprecedented crisis.”

While programs involving congregate meals and group gatherings have been curtailed to help keep clients and staff safe, most Salvation Army programs directing aid to those in need remain in force. Meal programs have transitioned to serving “to-go” meals, and Salvation Army food pantries are now delivering most food distributions directly to client residences.

In addition, Salvation Army emergency shelters and transitional and permanent housing programs continue with added safety procedures in place, and programs providing emergency financial assistance are continuing.

As more people are furloughed or laid off from work, The Salvation Army has responded to the escalating number of requests for hot meals, food shelf distributions, and emergency financial assistance for household expenses. Some service centers have seen food shelf distributions skyrocket as much as 800%. In one example, The Salvation Army responded this week to an emergency request from a St. Paul senior housing facility and provided boxes of groceries for 110 of their most vulnerable residents.

“One of The Salvation Army’s missions is to render aid during emergencies, and we’re committed to providing crisis assistance to everyone who asks,” Richardson said. “The demand is greater than we’ve ever seen and, though our resources continue to be stretched thin, we won’t stand down until the COVID-19 crisis has subsided.”