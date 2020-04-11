NORTH IOWA OUTDOORS: Public Boats Ramps and Fishing Accesses are Still Open

While public boat ramps and fishing accesses are still open across Iowa, the Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) reminds boaters to abide by the physical distancing protocols recommended by the state to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

Boat ramps have been crowded this week with the warm weather. The DNR advises only one boat use a ramp at a time to help prevent contact with other boaters.

A day on the water could provide you with the calm you need right now. Just be sure to follow these recommendations to keep you and your family safe: