Area Schools Adjust Spring Sports Schedules

The pandemic has taken its toll on area businesses, manufacturing, and food service. Schools have been affected by the virus in both the academic and extracurricular schedules. While area schools have adjusted their academic programs, the extracurricular activities have had to take a back seat until the pandemic passes.

Now the Iowa High School Athletic Association and the Iowa Girls High Schoool Athletic Union have teamed up to announce that spring sports will be pushed back.

Forest City Community Schools Superintendent Darwin Lehmann addressed the new time for activities and reminded student athletes to be prepared should the activities actually resume.