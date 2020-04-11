Saturday Morning Fishing Report: Area Fishing Remains Fair

The way we interact with others may be a little different right now with Iowa’s current State of Emergency. The Iowa DNR has made adjustments to protect the health and safety of state employees, the public, and our angling community.

But that doesn’t mean you can’t go fishing. Stay safe when fishing this spring with these tips:

Try a new fishing spot — if your regular fishing location is popular and busy, try out a new one where less people are fishing.

Once you find your spot, keep at least 6 feet of distance between you and other groups.

Stick with your immediate family, but keep groups to fewer than 10 people.

Bring lures from home instead of buying bait to minimize your interaction with other people.

Bring hand sanitizer and wash your hands often.

This weekly fishing report is compiled from information gathered from local bait shops, angler creel surveys and county and state parks staff. You can check the activity of your favorite lake or stretch of river within each district, including which species are being caught, a rating of the bite (slow, fair, good or excellent), as well as a hot bait or lure pattern.

For current information, contact the district fisheries office at the phone number listed at the end of each district report.

NORTHWEST

Black Hawk Lake

Water temperatures are around 54 degrees. The sheltered fishing pier in Town Bay is temporarily closed. It is being used as a DNR satellite hatchery to collect walleye eggs for stockings. Local DNR staff have been setting gillnets at Black Hawk Lake during the night to capture adult walleyes and collect eggs. The fish are then returned to the lake. Eggs will be shipped to Rathbun Hatchery and stocked around Iowa after they hatch. Yellow Perch – Fair: Anglers are catching perch in Town Bay. Some sorting is needed, but keepers are 8-10 inches.Black Crappie – Fair. Largemouth Bass – Fair. Walleye – Fair: Shore fishing is productive this time of year. Recent gillnet catch numbers suggest a good population of large adult walleyes in Black Hawk Lake.

North Twin Lake

Courtesy docks are in at the south boat ramps.

Storm Lake (including Little Storm Lake)

Storm Lake has a daily limit of 3 walleye and all 17- to 22-inch walleye must be released; and no more than one walleye longer than 22 inches may be taken per day. Black Crappie – Fair: Use crawlers and minnows on a small jig fished from shore and in the marina. Walleye – Fair: Walleye fishing has been productive. Anglers have had luck from shore and in the marina. Try along the north and east shores. Yellow Perch – Fair: Anglers are picking up good numbers of perch in the marina. Channel Catfish – Fair. White Bass – Fair.

For more information, contact the Black Hawk District office at 712-657-2638.

Beeds Lake

The boat ramp is open.

Clear Lake

All courtesy docks at the boat ramps are in. The water temperature is in the mid-forties. Channel Catfish – Good: Use chicken liver or cut bait fished on the bottom where water is following into the lake. Walleye – Excellent: The walleye bite is on. Pitch a jig and minnow in 3 to 6 feet of water along the east shore and around the island. Fish are biting throughout the day, but the best bite is early morning and after sunset. Yellow Bass – Fair: Yellow bass are being caught from the jetties. Boat anglers should try fishing the edge of the vegetation on the north shore.Yellow Perch – Fair: Yellow perch are being caught from the jetties. Black Crappie – Fair.

Crystal Lake

The courtesy dock at the boat ramp and the fish clean station are in.

Lake Smith

Fishing has been slow.

Winnebago River

The river level is dropping and fishing is picking up. Try a minnow or crankbait fished along current breaks. Northern Pike – Slow. Walleye – Slow.

For information on the lakes and rivers in north central Iowa, contact the Clear Lake Fish and Wildlife office at 641-357-3517.

Center Lake

The lake is completely ice free.

East Okoboji Lake

The Walleye Season is closed. The lake is ice free. The water temperature is 48 degrees. Bluegill – Fair. Black Crappie – Good. Yellow Bass – Fair.

Ingham Lake

The lake is completely ice free.

Lost Island Lake

The lake is completely ice free. Yellow Perch – Fair. Walleye – Fair.

Silver Lake (Dickinson)

The lake is completely ice free.

Spirit Lake

The Walleye Season is closed. The lake is ice free. The water temperature is 48 degrees. Bluegill – Fair: Black Crappie – Good.

Trumbull Lake

The lake is completely ice free. Yellow Perch – Fair: Size quality is outstanding with some sorting. Use jigs and minnows or wigglers in the main lake.

West Okoboji Lake

The Walleye Season is closed. The lake is ice free. The water temperature is 46 degrees. Bluegill – Fair.

The Walleye Season is closed for the Iowa Great Lakes. All area lakes are 100 percent open. Boat ramps are open for use. Cities, counties, state parks and wildlife bureaus are putting courtesy docks in place. Iowa Great Lake water temperatures range from 45 to 50 degrees. The bite should pick up as temperatures continue to rise. For current conditions, call the Spirit Lake District Office at 712-336-1840.

NORTHEAST

Cedar River (above Nashua)

Water levels are stabilizing with improving clarity. Walleye – Good: Anglers are finding good numbers of fish below dams and along current breaks. A variety of lures and baits are working. Channel Catfish – Excellent: Use dead chubs and worms fished on the bottom.

Decorah District Streams

All streams are being stocked .All trout stream stockings are unannounced due to COVID-19 precautions. Get some fresh air and explore a new stream. Hatchery grounds are open to the public, but feeders and other conveniences are temporarily closed for prevention precautions. Hatchery visitors must be mindful of one another’s safety and keep at least 6 feet of distance between you and others. Brook Trout – Good: When fishing private property open to angling, leave that property as was or better by picking up trash. Close gates if you opened them; be considerate. Brown Trout – Good: Off-color water turns on brown trout. Use hair jigs or spinners for aggressive fish. Rainbow Trout – Excellent: Stocked fish and hold-overs are biting well. Use a worm or cheese floated through a pool under a bobber. Use an ultra-light pole and reel for fun action.

Lake Hendricks

Hit and miss fish activity. Water temperatures are in the upper 40’s. Black Crappie – Fair: Find crappie suspended over brush piles or submersed structure. Use a minnow and drift over structure. Bluegill – Fair: Try a small piece of nightcrawler or waxworm under a bobber. Channel Catfish – Fair: Fish the windrow shoreline with a dead chub or minnow or worm on the bottom. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Use a crankbait or jerk bait over structure.

Lake Meyer

Water temperatures are in the low 50’s. Turnover is occurring, so the water looks scummy. Black Crappie – Fair: Use a minnow fished over brush piles. Bluegill – Slow: Try a small piece of worm or waxworm fished under a bobber along a sunny shoreline. Northern Pike – Slow: Find pike in the shallows spawning. Use a spoon with a steel leader to prevent line cuts. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Try a jerk bait or crankbait fished along a brush pile or rock structure.

Turkey River (above Clermont)

Water levels are falling with improved clarity. Water temperatures are in the upper 40’s. Walleye – Good: Find walleye in deeper water and along current breaks. Use hair jigs and spinners. White Sucker – Good: Suckers are starting to bite. Use a nightcrawler fished on the bottom.

Upper Iowa River (above Decorah)

Water levels are stabilizing with improved clarity. Use care on the water; strong currents present. Water temperatures are in the 40’s. Walleye – Good: : Use minnows or hair jigs fished in deeper water and around current breaks. White Sucker – Fair: Sucker activity is picking up. Try nightcrawlers fished on the stream bottom.

Upper Iowa River (below Decorah)

Water level are stabilizing with excellent water clarity. Water temperatures are in the upper 40’s. If paddling, dress for water temperatures. The current is strong. Walleye – Good: Anglers are finding fish in eddies, deeper holes and below dams. Use crankbaits and spinners. White Sucker – Good: Try a hook tipped with a nightcrawler fished on the bottom. Yellow Perch – Excellent: Use a hook tipped with a crawler fished below the dams or find areas with slack current.

Volga Lake

Anglers are finding fish. Bluegill – Fair: Use a small hook tipped with waxworm or small piece of nightcrawler fished around brush piles and rocky shores. Black Crappie – Slow: Try a minnow suspended over brush piles or other structure. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Use a jerk bait fished over structure with a slow retrieve. Channel Catfish – Fair: Try a dead minnow or nightcrawler fished along windrow shore. Trophy catfish are abundant in Volga Lake.

Angling opportunities are improving. Water levels are stabilizing and clarity is improving on area rivers. Precipitation forecast through the weekend may change conditions. Temperatures will be variable this weekend with highs in the low 50’s and lows in the upper 20’s. For current fishing information, please call the Chuck Gipp Decorah Fish Hatchery at 563-382-8324.



MISSISSIPPI RIVER

Mississippi River Pool 9

River level at Lansing has risen to 12.714.8 feet and is expected to plateau this week. Ramps are under water. New Albin Army Road is closed due to high water. Sauger – Fair: Try a jig tipped with a minnow in the tailwaters of the Lock & Dam. Walleye – Fair: Walleye are moving up to the dams; use jigs tipped with a minnow. Northern Pike – Fair: Northern pike are going on a feed frenzy to prepare for spawning. Fish the warmer shallows in backwaters. Yellow Perch – Excellent: Use a small piece of crawler fished just off the bottom. Black Crappie – Good: Use a minnow under a bobber in areas with less current in backwaters.

Mississippi River Pool 10

River level at Lyxnville has risen to 25.3 feet and is predicted to remain there next week. Ramps are under water. Noble’s Landing and Sny Magill road are closed. Sauger – Fair: Try a jig tipped with a minnow in the tailwaters of the Lock & Dam. Walleye – Fair: Walleye are moving up to the dams; use jigs tipped with a minnow. Northern Pike – Fair: Northern pike are going on a feed frenzy to prepare for spawning. Fish the warmer shallows in backwaters.Yellow Perch – Excellent: Use a small piece of crawler fished just off the bottom. Black Crappie – Good: Use a minnow under a bobber in areas with less current in backwaters.

Mississippi River Pool 11

River level at Guttenberg has crested near 16.5 feet and is predicted to gradually recede next week. Ramps are under water due to flooding. Sauger – Fair: Try a jig tipped with a minnow in the tailwaters of the Lock & Dam. Walleye – Fair: Walleye are moving up to the dams; use jigs tipped with a minnow. Northern Pike – Fair: Northern pike are going on a feed frenzy to prepare for spawning. Fish the warmer shallows in backwaters. Yellow Perch – Excellent: Use a small piece of crawler fished just off the bottom. Black Crappie – Good: Use a minnow under a bobber in areas with less current in backwaters.

Upper Mississippi water levels remain near minor flood stages. Water temperature is in the mid 40’s. Walleye slot length limits on the Mississippi now apply on the entire Mississippi River in Iowa, reflecting regulation changes in Minnesota and Wisconsin waters of Pools 9-12. All walleyes less than 15 inches long and between 20-27 inches long must be immediately released. Only one walleye greater than 27 inches can be harvested per day. Combined walleye/sauger daily harvest limit of 6 and possession of 12.

Mississippi River Pool 12

The water level has peaked at 18 feet at the Dubuque Lock and Dam and is 19.6 feet at the RR bridge; both are moderate flood stage. The water temperature is 48 degrees. The water clarity is fair. Walleye – Slow: Lots of nice slot walleyes have been caught; the fishery looks to be healthy. Walleyes are in the midst of spawning; the bite has slowed. Northern Pike – Fair: Pike should be almost done spawning; the bite should improve quickly. Flashy spinners in warm flooded waters might trigger these predators. Yellow Perch – Fair: It was a great spring to catch yellow perch. They should be at the tail end of their spawning season. Bluegill – Fair: Some bluegills were starting to be caught out of flooded areas with hard banks while others were caught out of the tailwater.

Mississippi River Pool 13

Water level at the Bellevue Lock and Dam has entered minor flood level at 17.5 feet. The water temperature is 49 degrees. Water clarity is fair. The DNR boat ramp at Bellevue is flooded. High water has made launching from the Bellevue city boat ramp somewhat difficult. Walleye – Good: Lots of nice slot walleyes reported this spring; the fishery looks to be healthy. Walleyes are in the midst of spawning; the bite has slowed. Paddlefish – No Report: High water levels are impacting paddlefish snagging in the strong currents. See page 11 of the Iowa Fishing Regulations for paddlefish regulations. The paddlefish season on the Mississippi River ends on April 15th. Yellow Perch – Fair: Some yellow perch are being reported in the tailwaters and flooded backwater near Sabula. Most anglers are using a nightcrawler for bait. Shorthead redhorse – Good: These fish are being caught in the tailwaters and running up local tributaries. All you need is a simple worm rig fished on the bottom. Channel Catfish – Good: Use cut bait in flooded areas for abundant channel catfish. Black Crappie – Fair: A few crappies are being taken in flooded areas under boat docks or large trees.

Mississippi River Pool 14

The water level is 17.6 feet at the Fulton Lock and Dam, 18.9 feet at Camanche and 12.3 feet at LeClaire. These are moderate flood levels. Water temperature is around 50 degrees. Paddlefish– No Report: Strong current flow is limiting snagging of paddlefish. See page 11 of the Iowa Fishing Regulations for paddlefish regulations. The paddlefish season on the Mississippi River ends on April 15th. Walleye – Slow: Lots of slot walleyes have been caught; the fishery looks to be very healthy. Walleyes are in the midst of spawning; the bite has slowed, Yellow Perch – Slow: It was a great spring for catching yellow perch. They should be at the tail end of their spawning season; high water is making them harder to find. Shorthead redhorse – Good: These fish are being caught in the tailwaters and running up local tributaries. All you need is a simple worm rig fished on the bottom.

Mississippi River Pool 15

Water level is around 17.7 feet at Rock Island and is rising. The water temperature is around 50 degrees. Water is stained. River levels are at moderate flood stage.

Flood levels may have peaked and could start coming down in the district this week. Most of the district will be in action to moderate flooding. If you have any fishing questions, please contact the Bellevue Fisheries Station 563-872-4976.

Mississippi River Pool 16

Tailwater stage is 17.66 feet at Lock and Dam 15 in the Quad Cities and is forecast to reach 17.9 feet by Friday. Forecasts may change with predicted rain. Flood stage is 15 feet at Lock and Dam 15. Marquette St. boat ramp in Davenport is closed. Clark’s Ferry Landing and Shady Creek are closed. Water is over the ramps at the Fairport Recreational Area. We have not received any fishing report information for this pool.

Mississippi River Pool 17

Tailwater stage is 17.12 feet at Lock and Dam 16 in Muscatine and is forecast to crest at 17.5 feet by Friday. Flood stage is 15 feet at Lock and Dam 16. River stage is 18.36 feet at Muscatine. Flood stage is 16 feet at Muscatine. The ramps at Big Timber and Kilpeck are closed. We have not received any fishing report information for this pool.

Mississippi River Pool 18

Tailwater stage is 17.71 feet at Lock and Dam 17 at New Boston and is forecast to reach 18.3 feet by Saturday. The river stage forecast may change with predicted rain. Flood stage is 15 feet at Lock and Dam 17. River stage is 16.30 feet at Keithsburg; flood stage is 14 feet. The Toolsboro ramp is closed due to high water. The Hawkeye Dolbee access will have water over it. We have not received any tailwater fishing reports for this pool this week.

Mississippi River Pool 19

Tailwater stage is 13.16 feet at Lock and Dam 18 and is forecast to crest at 13.6 feet on Saturday. Flood stage is 10 feet at Lock and Dam 18. River stage is 17.70 feet at Burlington; flood stage is 15 feet. River stage is 529.39 feet at Fort Madison; flood stage is 528 feet. We have not received any fishing reports or ramp condition reports for this pool.

River stages are 2-3 feet above flood stage. The current forecast has the river cresting over the weekend then starting to fall early next week. Forecasts may change with predicted rain. Main channel water temperature is around 52 degrees. Many of the boat ramps have closed due to the high water. Fishing has been slow with high water conditions. If you have questions on fishing Pools 16-19 contact the Fairport Fish Hatchery at 563-263-5062.

SOUTHEAST

Big Hollow Lake

The water was warming up nicely, but it looks like the water temperatures will cool off the next few days. Largemouth Bass – Good: A few warm days helped the bass fishing.

Lake Belva Deer

Sunny warm weather got the water temperatures into the low 50’s; but cold weather has returned. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Try along the north side shores at the upper end of the lake where there is a rocky bottom to the lake.

Lake Darling

Water temperature made it up into the low 50’s. Just above freezing temperatures forecast for the next few night will change that. Largemouth Bass – Good: Warm water temperatures in the shallows brought the bass in. Look for them to turn around and go deep again for the next few days. Black Crappie – Slow: Crappie remain out in deeper water. Water temperature needs to come up another 10 degrees for them to come in shallow.

Lost Grove Lake

Channel Catfish – Fair: If you find a sunny day, work the shoreline where the wind is blowing in with cut bait. Largemouth Bass – Good: The bass fishing picked up over the weekend, but the high winds recently kept most boats off the water. Black Crappie – Slow: Crappies remain out in deep water. Water temperatures need to hit the upper 50s before they come in shallow.

Skunk River (Rose Hill to Coppock)

The Skunk River has come back down to about 1/2 bank full.

For more information on the above lake, call the Lake Darling Fisheries Office at 319-694-2430.

Central Park Lake

Water temperature is around 50 degrees. Lots of anglers have been out, but fishing has been slow. Target weed lines and rock structures that have warmer water. The boat dock is in, but restrooms and other facilities are closed.

Coralville Reservoir

The lake is at spring pool of 679.3 feet. Boating above Lake Macbride ramp is not recommended at spring pool. The ramp at Macbride is very shallow. Channel Catfish – Fair: Use cut bait around the 380/965 bridges. Shallow windblown bays can also be good. White Crappie – Slow: Try minnows or bright colored jigs around brush piles.

Diamond Lake

The dock/kayak launch are in, but the bathrooms are closed. Black Crappie – Fair: A good number of fish have been caught off the jetties. Try small jigs tipped with worms or waxworms fished under a bobber.

Iowa Lake (Iowa Co.)

Water temperature is around 50 degrees. The boat dock is in, but buildings and restrooms are closed. Black Crappie – Fair: Shore anglers are catching some fish in 3-6 of water with jigs or bobber/worm. Keep moving until you find an active school. Some crappies remain out deep. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Some nice sized fish have been caught this week.

Lake Macbride

Water temperature is about 50 degrees. The docks are in. Bathrooms are closed due to COVID concerns. Black Crappie – Fair: The causeway and east has been the most productive with the darker and warmer water. Most fish are suspended in 8-16 feet of water over trees/stumps or rock piles. Wiper (Hybrid Striped Bass) – Slow: Fish windblown flats and banks where shad may be found. Walleye – Fair: A few smaller males are being caught shallow towards dark. Most fish are out a bit deeper.

Liberty Centre Pond

2000 trout were stocked in this North Liberty Pond. You need a valid fishing license and pay the trout fee to fish for or possess trout. Rainbow Trout – Good: Try small jigs, spinners, spoons, scented baits or worms.

Otter Creek Lake

The park is open and the boat ramp dock is in; restrooms, fishing cleaning station, nature center, and camping area gates are closed. No fishing reports are available.

Pleasant Creek Lake

There has been a lot of fishing activity, but reports are limited. The docks are in and the bathrooms are closed. Walleye – Slow: Try three-way rigs during the day and jigs or crankbaits towards evening fished along the dam. Muskellunge – Slow: There have been quite a few anglers, but reports are limited. Jerk baits work best.

Prairie Park Fishery

2000 trout were stocked here. You need a valid fishing license and pay the trout fee to fish for or possess trout. Rainbow Trout – Fair: Try small jigs, spinners, spoons, scented baits or worms.

Union Grove Lake

The boat docks are in, but the park facilities are closed due to COVID-19. Largemouth Bass – Slow: Size is still small here.

Wapsipinicon River (Troy Mills to Oxford Junction)

All accesses are open, but restrooms are closed. Lots of anglers have been out, but catches have been minimal.

For more information, contact the Lake Macbride Fisheries Station at 319-624-3615.

Lake Miami

Anglers are catching some largemouth bass along the shore.

Lake Sugema

Use nightcrawlers to catch catfish. Anglers are also been catching crappies with minnows and jigs.

Lake Wapello

Catch catfish with nightcrawlers or cut bait. Target largemouth bass around structure.

Ottumwa Park Pond South (Trout Pond)

2000 trout were stocked here. You need a valid fishing license and pay the trout fee to fish for or possess trout. Try small jigs, in-line spinners, spoons, or worms.

Rathbun Reservoir

The current lake level is 904.83 msl. Normal operating elevation is 904.0 msl. Lake Rathbun has zebra mussels, so make sure to properly drain, clean, and dry equipment before transporting to another water body. Most docks will not be in until mid-May. Water temperature is in the mid to upper 40’s. Channel Catfish – Good: Use nightcrawlers on windblown shores.

Red Haw Lake

Anglers are catching largemouth bass along the shore. The docks have been put in.

The district includes Appanoose, Davis, Lucas, Mahaska, Monroe, Wapello, Wayne and Van Buren counties. Contact the Rathbun Fish Hatchery at 641-647-2406 with questions about fishing in south central Iowa.

SOUTHWEST

Banner Lake (south)

Trout were stocked on March 31. You need a valid fishing license and pay the trout fee to fish for or possess trout. Rainbow Trout – Good: Use in-line spinners, small jigs with twister tails or swimbaits, or live bait under a bobber.

Big Creek Lake

Walleye – Slow: Water temperatures have warmed into the upper 40s to low 50s. Catch walleyes moving shallow at night fishing jigs tipped with plastics or live minnows along rocky shores. Target the face of the dam, the first few hundred yards of the canal leading to the spillway and the East Boat ramp shore.

Boone District Farm Ponds

Black Crappie – Fair: Many of the community fishing ponds spread throughout the Des Moines Metro will offer a good early season crappie, bluegill and bass bite; they warm faster than the larger lakes. Use live bait under floats or slowly retrieve twister tail and swimbaits. If a pond has any rock shore, try there first. Fish Local signs mark which ponds are open to public fishing.

Des Moines River (Saylorville to Red Rock)

Walleye – Fair: March through April is a good time to target walleye and northern pike below the dams and mouths of creeks where clearer water is coming in. Use jigs tipped with twister tails, shad, and shiner imitating swimbaits or live minnows.

Lake Petocka

Rainbow Trout – Good: Catch trout left from the winter stocking with in-line spinners, small jigs with twister tails or swimbaits, or live bait under a bobber. You need a valid fishing license and pay the trout fee to fish for or possess trout.

Terra Lake

Trout were stocked on March 23rd. Rainbow Trout – Good: Use in-line spinners, small jigs with twister tails or swimbaits, or live bait under a bobber. You need a valid fishing license and pay the trout fee to fish for or possess trout.

For more information on Central Iowa lakes and rivers, call Ben Dodd at 641-891-3795 or Andy Otting at 515-204-5885.

Farm Creek Lake

Channel Catfish – Good: Cast cut bait or shad sides off the new jetty on the west side of the lake. Fish range from 2 to 5 pounds. Bluegill – Slow. Black Crappie – Slow.

Greenfield Lake

Greenfield is a good lake to catch ice-out catfish. It also gives anglers a chance to catch a trophy-size channel catfish. Channel Catfish – No Report: Fish shad sides on the wind-blown shore, especially in the upper end of the lake where water warms sooner.

Lake Anita

Lake Anita can provide good fishing this time of year. Fish will move into the upper end of the lake as water temperatures warm. Bluegill – Fair: Anglers report catching bluegills in brush piles. Black Crappie – Slow: Early crappie fishing can be very good on warm sunny days behind the pontoon boats. Cast a minnow two feet under a bobber with a slow retrieve. Walleye – Fair: A few anglers have found some walleye in the corners of the dam.

Lake Manawa

It’s time to target channel catfish at Lake Manawa. Walleyes are concentrated on the south shore. Crappies are biting in the canals. Channel Catfish – Fair: Fish the wind-blown shores with shad sides or cut bait to catch channel catfish of all sizes. Black Crappie – Good: Anglers are having the best success in the south end of the canals. Cast a minnow 2 feet under a bobber with a slow retrieve. Walleye – Fair: Target walleyes on the south shore where they are spawning. Cast twister tails tipped with minnows with a slow retrieve. Wiper (Hybrid Striped Bass) – Slow: A few wipers are being caught by walleye anglers.

For more information on lakes in the Southwest District call the Cold Springs office at 712-769-2587.

Green Valley Lake

Largemouth Bass – Slow: Use crankbaits fished along rocky windblown shores for largemouth bass up to 20 inches.

Little River Watershed Lake

Dock is in at the main ramp. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Try crankbaits fished along wind-blown rocky shorelines or jigs fished near cedar tree brush piles for largemouth bass up to 20 inches.

Three Mile Lake

Walleye – Fair: Use jigs tipped with live bait fished near main lake points or crankbaits fished along wind-blown rocky shores for walleyes up to 22 inches. Black Crappie – Slow: Try jigs tipped with a minnow fished along the flooded timber for crappies up to 10 inches.

Twelve Mile Creek Lake

Dock is in at the main ramp. Walleye – Slow: Use jigs tipped with live bait fished near main lake points or crankbaits fished along wind-blown rocky shores for walleyes up to 26 inches. Black Crappie – Slow: A few anglers are catching crappies up to 11 inches with live bait fished along cedar tree brush piles. Largemouth Bass – Slow: Use crankbaits fished along wind-blown shores or jigs fished near cedar tree brush piles for largemouth bass up to 20 inches.

Water temperature in most Mount Ayr district lakes is in the low to mid 50’s. For more information, contact the Mount Ayr Fisheries office at 641-464-3108.