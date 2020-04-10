Two More Iowans Have Died to COVID-19, Iowa Over 13 Hundred Cases

Today Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds announced the states updated COVID-19 numbers during her daily 11 AM press conference. She announced Iowa now has 1,388 confirmed cases with today’s 118. That includes one more local case in Winnebago County that the Winnebago County Department of Public Health confirmed to KIOW yesterday. She reported two more deaths in the state to bring the death toll to 31. Locally in Minnesota, Freeborn County reported another case for a total of 21, you can see all the local numbers below.

Locally – Two cases were confirmed in the Governor’s numbers today in our listening area. The area is now at 48 confirmed cases.

Freeborn, MN 21 – 1 today

Cerro Gordo 13

Faribault, MN 4

Hancock 3

Mitchell 2

Winnebago 2 – 1 more today

Franklin 1

Kossuth 1

Wright 1

Worth 1

Map to the IDPH Confirmed cases

KIOW aired the Governor’s daily press conference live at 11 AM. KIOW will continue to air those press conferences every morning.

Minnesota Update

As of April 9th, Minnesota is reporting 1,336 total cases, 96 of those cases in Iowa border counties.

Minnesota residents are currently required to shelter in place, more information on that can be found here.

Minnesota Map