Ernst Hears from Iowa Small Businesses Across the State on Her Tele-Town Hall

U.S. Senator Joni Ernst (R-IA), a member of the Senate Small Business Committee, continues to hear from and connect with Iowans during the COVID-19 pandemic, hosting another telephone town hall today focused on Iowa’s small business community and the relief Ernst has helped deliver for this important sector of Iowa’s economy. Senator Ernst was joined on the tele-town hall by Jayne Armstrong, District Director for U.S. Small Business Administration’s (SBA) Iowa District Office.

“Hearing directly from Iowans in every corner of the state during this pandemic is critical to me, and it’s why I’ve continued to participate in question-and-answer sessions and host telephone town halls just like this,” said Senator Ernst. “Today, we focused on Iowa’s small businesses and the relief we’ve provided to these critical local employers through the Paycheck Protection Program. But, it’s clear – after hearing from Iowans and seeing the overwhelming response of small businesses across the country – we need to continue working to help these businesses, and part of that effort is bolstering the funds in the emergency loan program. I’m calling on the Senate to swiftly approve this additional support so we can ensure money continues to flow and our small businesses can stay afloat.”

Senator Ernst continues to be in constant communication with Iowans from every corner and county of the state to ensure folks are receiving the support they need, including the state’s families, small business owners, health care workers, and more. She has participated in several Q&A sessions over the last few days, connecting with hundreds of Iowans.

As a member of the Senate Small Business Committee, Ernst fought hard to ensure small businesses were a priority in the Phase 3 relief package. Highlighted below are a number of the emergency relief measures Ernst successfully included in the bipartisan Phase 3 package that help support Iowa’s small businesses: