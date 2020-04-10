Worth County 4-H Members Receive Awards

Congratulations to the following Worth County State 4-H Award Winners for 2020.
National 4-H Congress Atlanta, Georgia Trip
Tianna Charlson
Cecelia Hill
Hannah Lanphere
Wyatt Willand
Holden Willrett
State 4-H Project Awards
Marli Backhaus- Clothing
Tianna Charlson- Poultry
Lindsey Davidson- Civic Engagement
Hannah Lanphere- Leadership
Peyton Pangburn- Leadership
Jack Willrett- Pets
State 4-H Council
Tianna Charlson
Cecelia Hill
Kelsie Kinne
Hannah Lanphere
National 4-H Conference Washington D.C.
Tianna Charlson
Iowa 4-H Reporter Award
Marli Backhaus