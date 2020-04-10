Worth County 4-H Members Receive Awards

April 10, 2020

Congratulations to the following Worth County State 4-H Award Winners for 2020.

National 4-H Congress Atlanta, Georgia Trip

Tianna Charlson

Cecelia Hill

Hannah Lanphere

Wyatt Willand

Holden Willrett

State 4-H Project Awards

Marli Backhaus- Clothing

Tianna Charlson- Poultry

Lindsey Davidson- Civic Engagement

Hannah Lanphere- Leadership

Peyton Pangburn- Leadership

Jack Willrett- Pets

State 4-H Council

Tianna Charlson

Cecelia Hill

Kelsie Kinne

Hannah Lanphere

National 4-H Conference Washington D.C.

Tianna Charlson

Iowa 4-H Reporter Award

Marli Backhaus