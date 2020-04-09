Winnebago Industries Plans On Restarting the Chris Craft Production Line Next Week

Winnebago Industries, Inc. has provided an update on additional actions the Company is taking in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, including with regard to its manufacturing operations, and ongoing cost containment and financial management initiatives.

Each business within Winnebago Industries currently continues to perform essential activities for its dealers and end customers, including remote retail support for dealers, along with technical care, warranty administration, and parts fulfillment. In addition, the Company intends to resume production at certain of its locations, beginning the week of April 13th.

Chad Reece with Winnebago Industries explains.

The following high-level overview of production resumption plans is subject to change, as the Company will continue to evaluate the operating environment and guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the World Health Organization (WHO), and state and federal governments:

Chris-Craft – week of April 13 th

Specialty Vehicles – week of April 13 th

Newmar – week of May 4 th

Grand Design RV – week of May 4 th

Winnebago Motorhomes – week of May 4 th

Winnebago Towables – week of May 18th

As the Company resumes operations in select areas, all employees are required to adhere to applicable safety protocols whether working physically on campus or offsite. Winnebago Industries is taking additional precautions to ensure the safety of its employees, including but not limited to appropriate social distancing measures, strict sanitization practices, and daily employee health checks.