Spring is Not the Time to be Complacent on COVID-19 Precautions

With warmer temperatures in the forecast, Iowans need to take more responsibility in slowing the spread of COVID-19 to keep communities safe. Social media posts showed many Iowans taking advantage of the sunny weather to crowd state and local parks.

“Most of us are taking precautions to help mitigate the novel coronavirus,” said Bob Jennings, Public Information Director for Kossuth County Emergency Management, “but we can’t stop efforts to mitigate the virus by ignoring the threat as winter gives way to spring. We must stay vigilant.”

Monday, Governor Kim Reynolds closed more business and public spaces, predicting a difficult week ahead. Areas closed under her new executive order include, Malls, outdoor and indoor playgrounds, campgrounds, skate parks and roller-skating rinks, museums and libraries, racetracks and speedways, social and fraternal clubs, toy, music, and movie stores, and tobacco or vaping stores.

Violating the existing orders can lead to a simple misdemeanor, which can carry a fine of up to $625 and up to 30 days in jail. The citation would be a last resort for pressing groups to disperse, according to Stephan Bayens, Iowa Department of Public Safety Commissioner.

State parks, preserves, and forest are open for daytime use, and Governor Reynolds encourages Iowans to enjoy outdoor activities responsibly. “Maintain social distancing of six feet or more,” said Jennings. Jennings said use common sense by avoiding close contact with people who are sick, avoid touching our eyes, nose and mouth, and wash your hands often with soap and water.

Anyone having questions about COVID-19 can dial 2-1-1.