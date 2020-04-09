Local Cases Continue to Rise – COVID-19 Update April 9th

Today Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds announced the states updated COVID-19 numbers during her daily 11 AM press conference. She announced Iowa now has 1,270 confirmed cases with today’s 125. That includes one more local case in Cerro Gordo. The Winnebago County Department of Public Health has confirmed to KIOW another case that will be included in tomorrow’s numbers. She reported two more deaths in the state to bring the death toll to 29. The Governor also announced that they have performed 13,703 negative tests. Locally in Minnesota, Freeborn County contuines to pace our listening area in confirmed cases with three more today. Faribault County also announced another confirmed case today. Freeborn is now the first listening area county at 20 confirmed cases, you can see all the local numbers below.

Locally – 5 more today for a total of 46 – Winnebago County Department of Public Health has confirmed to KIOW a 47th that will be included in tomorrow’s numbers.

Freeborn, MN 20 – 3 today

Cerro Gordo 13 1 – 1 today

Faribault, MN 4 – 1 today

Hancock 3

Mitchell 2

Winnebago 1

Franklin 1

Kossuth 1

Wright 1

Worth 1

*Minnesota numbers as of 4:00 pm yesterday

*Iowa numbers as of yesterday evening

This morning the Winnebago County Department of Public Health (WCDPH) along with the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) confirmed another case in Winnebago County. This brings the county total to two, the age range was 41-60, the same as the first confirmed case which was reported on Monday.

“We continue to remind residents to take preventive measures to slow the spread of this virus.” It’s important for everyone to stay home as much as possible and to practice social distancing – this simply means to stay away from groups of people, and to keep a 6-foot distance from other individuals.”- Allison Rice RN, Clinic Manager.

WCDPH said that symptoms of COVID-19 include cough, fever (100.4 or greater) and shortness of breath. They recommend that If you are experiencing any of these symptoms, you should call your health care provider before going into the office. Some providers may have special instructions for you to follow.

Map to the IDPH Confirmed cases

KIOW aired the Governor’s daily press conference live at 11 AM. KIOW will continue to air those press conferences every morning.

Minnesota Update

As of April 9th, Minnesota is reporting 1,242 total cases, 91 of those cases in Iowa border counties.

Minnesota residents are currently required to shelter in place, more information on that can be found here.

Minnesota Map