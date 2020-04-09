Forest City Offers CDBG Grants to Improve Home Exteriors

Residents who would like to improve the exterior look of their home can now do so under a Community Development Block Grant or CDBG. Forest City Administrator Barb Smith provided details on the housing rehab grants.

The program applies to Forest City residents and is intended to help those who need to make improvements to the outside of their house. The federal grant will typically fund the entire cost of the rehabilitation work, and repayment is generally not required. However, if the home is sold within 5 years, repayment of a portion of the funds might be required depending on the circumstances.

The program is being done through both Forest City and through the North Iowa Area Council of Governments or NIACOG. The city will act as the grant administrator in order to complete the application process and general administration work for the grant.

Applicants homes must be within the city limits of Forest City. You must occupy the home and be current on taxes, utilities, and mortgage payments. It cannot be a mobile home and you must have homeowners insurance. Finally, the repair must be an eligible repair need.

The combined income of all members of your household must be less than the following income limits:

 1-person household $38,850

 2-person household $44,400

 3-person household $49,950

 4-person household $55,500

 5-person household $59,950

 6-person household $64,400

NIACOG will award the funds in September after inspecting the top six projects. They will take bids from licensed contractors then has a contract signed between the homeowner, city, and contractor. The contractor will get paid by the city who then gets reimbursed by the State of Iowa. The homeowner will not receive or handle any money from the grant.

To obtain an application, go to www.cityofforestcity.com then follow the link for the CDBG grant.