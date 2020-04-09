Additional Case of COVID-19 Confirmed in Winnebago County

The Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) and Winnebago County Public Health have identified 1 additional case of COVID-19 in the county. Age range 41-60.

“We continue to remind residents to take preventive measures to slow the spread of this virus,” said Allison Rice RN, Clinic Manager. “It’s important for everyone to stay home as much as possible and to practice social distancing – this simply means to stay away from groups of people, and to keep a 6-foot distance from other individuals.”

Symptoms of COVID-19 include cough, fever (100.4 or greater) and shortness of breath. If you are experiencing any of these symptoms, you should call your health care provider before going into the office. The provider may have special instructions for you and will determine if you should be tested.

All residents should:

Stay home as much as possible. Leave only for essential errands like groceries or getting medication. When you run these errands, send only one person from the household, if possible.

Stay home when even mildly ill (the kind of illness that normally wouldn’t prevent you from your everyday activities)

Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue or your elbow/upper arm.

Wash hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

For up-to-date information on COVID-19, visit the IDPH webpage at https://idph.iowa.gov/Emerging-Health-Issues/Novel-Coronavirus and follow the department on Facebook at @IowaDepartmentOfPublicHealth and on Twitter at @IAPublicHealth.