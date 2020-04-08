Worth County Joins the List of New Counties, Iowa up 97 More Cases

Today during her daily press conference, Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds announced Worth County as the newest county to have a positive case of COVID-19, caused by the new coronavirus. She also announced that Iowa has 97 more confirmed cases, which brings the statewide total to 1,145. Worth County was the last KIOW listening area county without a confirmed case. Freeborn County, MN for a second-straight day has three more cases bringing their total to 17, which is the most in the listening area. Governor Reynolds didn’t report any more deaths in Iowa due to COVID-19, 26 Iowans have died to date.

Locally – 3 more today for a total of 41.

Freeborn, MN 17 – 3 today

Cerro Gordo 12

Hancock 3

Faribault, MN 3

Mitchell 2

Winnebago 1

Franklin 1

Kossuth 1

Wright 1

Worth 1

Map to the IDPH Confirmed cases

KIOW aired the Governor’s daily press conference live at 11 AM. KIOW will continue to air those press conferences every morning.

Minnesota Update

As of April 8th, Minnesota is reporting 1,154 total cases, 84 of those cases in Iowa border counties.

Minnesota residents are currently required to shelter in place, more information on that can be found here.

Minnesota Map