Forest City and YMCA Partner to Hold a Virtual Easter Egg Hunt

The Forest City Chamber of Commerce and the Forest City YMCA have partnered to host a virtual Easter egg hunt in Forest City. Youth age 14 and under are invited to go to the YMCA website at https://www.forestcityymca.org/easter/ to participate.

The hunt has already started and continues through 9pm on April 13th. To begin the hunt, select the appropriate age group then download or print the game sheets. Each age group offers fun and challenging games to solve. Solving the challenges will lead you to eggs which uncover the secret messages from the Easter bunny!

All correct submissions will receive Forest City Bucks (one award per person). Amount is determined by the number of entries. There is $1600 in sponsorship money that will be divided evenly. Special thanks to Courtney and Shannon Wooge, Randy and Tracy Broesder, Forest City Famers Coop Association, and several others for contributing to the Easter Egg Hunt.