Ernst Launches COVID-19 Resources Website for Small Businesses and Families

U.S. Senator Joni Ernst (R-IA) is encouraging Iowans – including small businesses – with questions and concerns related to COVID-19 to continue reaching out to her office. In addition, Ernst has created a series of COVID-19 resource pages on her website, which includes information for Iowa’s families and individuals, seniors, and small businesses to navigate the impact of COVID-19.

Ernst is also launching a NEW portal on her website for folks to share stories of their fellow Iowans who are stepping up and helping out their friends, families, and neighbors during these difficult times.

“Working across the aisle and with the administration, we successfully secured relief for Iowans across the state struggling as a result of COVID-19. Now, it’s vitally important that folks, especially our small businesses, understand and can access the relief and resources available to them. That’s why I’m encouraging Iowans to continue to reach out to my office and visit my website to find that information: we are here to help folks navigate these uncharted waters,” said Senator Ernst.

“It’s in these challenging times when Iowans band together and rise to the occasion, and this pandemic is no different. We’re seeing it all across our state. Iowans are stepping up to help Iowans—and I want to hear about it. Please submit your story about ways you, your family members, your neighbor, or others, are helping each other out during these difficult times. Let’s celebrate ‘Iowa nice’ and spread goodwill across the state,” said Ernst.

Senator Ernst’s COVID-19 Info page includes a form for Iowans to fill out their own stories of their friends, family members, and neighbors who—while practicing social distancing—are finding ways to help out their fellow Iowans during COVID-19.