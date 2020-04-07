Row Crop Management Webinar Series to be Provided by Iowa State, Minnesota Extension Specialists

Extension specialists in Iowa and Minnesota are collaborating to provide a series of daily webinars for farmers, ag professionals, extension personnel and other interested parties during the week of April 6. The theme will be “Essential Row Crop Management for Spring 2020,” with a focus on topics to be addressed prior to planting season.

“Each webinar will be limited to 10-15 minutes, with time for questions and answers because we know fieldwork and planting season is upon us and peoples’ time is limited,” said Meaghan Anderson, Iowa State University Extension and Outreach field agronomist.

The webinars are free and open to all. Each starts at 1 p.m. daily, beginning Monday, April 6, and continuing through Friday, April 10. Topics and presenters are listed below.

April 6 – Top three tips for cover crop termination with Meaghan Anderson, field agronomist with ISU Extension and Outreach.

April 7 – Grain storage management for spring with Shawn Shouse, agricultural engineering specialist with ISU Extension and Outreach.

April 8 – Management of fertilizer spread patterns with Ryan Bergman, program coordinator with Iowa State, and Matt Darr, professor of agricultural and biosystems engineering at Iowa State.

April 9 – Pre-emergence herbicide programs with Lisa Behnken, crops extension educator with the University of Minnesota.

April 10 – Tillage options this spring with Jodi DeJong-Hughes, water resources extension educator at the University of Minnesota.

“Each webinar will be recorded for those that want to participate, but can’t join the live webinar,” said Behnken. She also added that resources will be provided via a publicly accessible file-sharing system.

Information about this webinar series can be found at https://extension.umn.edu/courses-and-events/essential-row-crop-management-online. Recorded sessions and additional resources will also be available through this link.