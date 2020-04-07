Iowa now over 1,000 Confirmed Cases, Local Numbers Climb by 3

Today Iowa announced 102 more cases, which is the most ever confirmed in one day, to bring the total to 1,048 and 1 more death, 26 Iowans have now died as a result of COVID-19.

Locally – Yesterday our local listening area saw the largest one-day climb with eight new cases. Those eight cases included two new counties, Winnebago and Franklin, leaving Worth as the only listening area county without a confirmed case. Though a case hasn’t been confirmed in Worth County, that doesn’t mean residents can be lax on prevention measures. The Iowa Department of Public Health says new counties are added almost daily and the virus could be circulating. The number in Freeborn County, MN again is climbing, Freeborn reported 3 more cases today for a total of 14; for the first time since cases were first confirmed in our area, Cerro Gordo no longer has the most area cases.

Locally – 3 more today for a total of 38.

Freeborn, MN 14 – 3 today

Cerro Gordo 12

Hancock 3

Faribault, MN 3

Mitchell 2

Winnebago 1

Franklin 1

Kossuth 1

Wright 1

Map to the IDPH Confirmed cases

KIOW aired the Governor’s daily press conference live at 11 AM. KIOW will continue to air those press conferences every morning.

Minnesota Update

As of April 7th, Minnesota is reporting 1,069 total cases, 81 of those cases in Iowa border counties.

Minnesota residents are currently required to shelter in place, more information on that can be found here.

Minnesota Map