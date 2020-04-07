Hancock County Braces for Tough Week

Hancock County Emergency Management Coordinator Andy Buffington Iowa Coronavirus Map

Hancock County braces for what some say may be a tough week ahead for Iowans due to the Coronavirus Pandemic. Hancock County Emergency Management Coordinator Andy Buffington talks about the number of increased cases currently victimizing nursing homes and the elderly.

Nationally, Andy says, the reports of cases are beginning to level off.

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds announced Monday more closures including racetracks, parks and campgrounds, bowling alleys, skating rinks, tobacco and vape stores, toy, gaming, movie, and adult entertainment stores, as well as social and fraternal clubs, including those at golf courses. However, the golf courses themselves remain open.

With entertainment options next to slim, officials are beginning to worry about the state of people’s mental health.