Hancock County Board To Address COVID-19 Issues

The Hancock County Conference Board meets regarding updates, discussion and possible consideration on COVID-19, as it affects the governmental services action plan for

Hancock County Assessor’s office.

As of April 1, 2020, due to COVID-19, the Board of Supervisors has restricted all in-person public access to public meetings and/or hearings as authorized by Order of the Governor. All public meetings and/or hearings shall be accessible to the public by electronic access as provided below.

Hancock County Conference Board Wed, Apr 8, 2020 12:00 PM – 12:45 PM (CDT)

Join the meeting from your computer, tablet or smartphone. https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/919183245

You can also dial in using your phone. United States: +1 (571) 317-3122 Access Code: 919-183-245

New to GoToMeeting? Get the app now and be ready when your first meeting starts. https://global.gotomeeting.com/install/919183245