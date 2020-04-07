Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds has ordered the closure of all playgrounds as a precaution against COVID-19. Forest City Parks and Recreation announces the immediate closure of all park playground equipment until further notice. Concern over un-sanitized playground equipment and play areas prompted the order by the Governor. Also the grouping together of children may bring about the unknowing spread of COVID-19.
Playground equipment, benches and picnic tables are not sanitized. In addition, all public restrooms are closed.
Forest City Closes All Playgrounds
