Wright County Board to Meet Online Today

April 6, 2020 AJ Taylor Local News, News Comments Off on Wright County Board to Meet Online Today

The Wright County Board of Supervisors will once again hold their meeting online for those wishing to attend. The board will begin the meeting with a 9:15 am conference call to ISG and Reilly Construction regarding the progress of the Agri-Business Park project. This will be followed by a review of the Wright County Sheriff’s Office monthly revenue report.

The board will also take action and possibly approve a proclamation on Autism Awareness Month followed by a review of new and old business. To join the meeting, use the link below and use the meeting ID and password when prompted.

Join Zoom Meeting

https://zoom.us/j/3330507169?pwd=a2pQOSt6TEVRMmVtQndiM293SW1CUT09

Meeting ID: 333 050 7169

Password: 446098

If you have troubles with the above link, please call in on the number below.

        +1 312 626 6799 US

       Meeting ID: 333 050 7169