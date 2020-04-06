Winnebago County Announces First COVID-19 Case

The Winnebago County Department of Public Health has announced the first case of COVID-19 caused by the Coronavirus. This comes almost a month after the first reported case in Iowa. The first three cases were reported on March 8th in Johnson County. All three of those individuals had recently traveled on a cruise ship in Egypt.

“While this is Winnebago County’s first case, it may not be the last, and that’s why we encourage

all residents to continue to make prevention a priority,” – Allison Rice, RN Clinical Manager

at Winnebago County Public Health.

In a release, Winnebago Department of Public Health said the age range of the individual is (41-60). According to the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH), the individual is self-isolating at home.

Winnebago County Public Health recommends these actions include:

 Washing hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds each time.

 Covering coughs and sneezes with a tissue or elbow/upper arm.

 Staying home when ill.

“Approximately 80% of Iowans infected with COVID-19 will experience only a mild to moderate

illness. Most mildly ill Iowans do not need to go to their healthcare provider or be tested to

confirm they have COVID-19”. – Allison Rice, RN

Sick Iowans are asked to stay home and isolate from others in the house until:

 You have had no fever for at least 72 hours (that is three full days of no fever without the

use of medicine that reduces fevers)

 other symptoms have improved (for example, when your cough or shortness of breath

have improved)

 at least 7 days have passed since your symptoms first appeared.

“If you think you may need healthcare, call first. Your provider can assess whether you need to be seen in the office or if you can recover at home. There may also be options for you to talk to a medical provider from home using technology”. – Allison Rice, RN