It’s Official, Spring Sports are Pushed into the Summer

Today the Iowa High School Athletic Association and Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union have announced that spring sports will be pushed back.

According to the two organizations that, for the time being, are acting as one, they have updated the spring sports schedule. The new schedule follows recommendations from Governor Kim Reynolds, who last week, recommended schools stay closed until April 30th. Under this new schedule, all spring sports practices would start on May 1st. The competitions for track and field, golf, and tennis would start on May 4th. Soccer will hold their first practice on May 1st, but won’t be able to hold competitions until May 8th.

Pushing back the start of spring sports means tournaments will also be pushed back. The 2020 Iowa High School Boys’ and Girls’ State Track and Field Meet is now set for June 4th, 5th, and 6th.

Information From IHSAA/IGHSAU to member schools

• Postseason host sites and state championship event venues are currently set as previously

announced. Any changes or updates will be announced as they become available.

• The IGHSAU and IHSAA have not set a maximum or minimum number for competition dates within this

adjusted schedule. Previously stated competition limits apply for each sport. Member schools may

determine their own regular seasons which are best suited to their school schedules and activities.

• Golf postseason dates may vary due to course availability.

• Member schools with contracted dates or facilities should contact those partners regarding lost or

potentially lost agreements. Please contact IGHSAU and IHSAA administrators for more information if

necessary

The full schedule change can be found below –