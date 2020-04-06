IHSAA/IGHSAU – Spring Sports Delayed Until At Least April 30th

The Iowa High School Athletic Association and Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union ended last week by releasing a statement on spring sports. They announced both organizations were working as one and delaying the start of spring sports until May 1st. This was in response to Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds’ recommendation that schools stay closed until April 30th, due to the new coronavirus.

Lake Mills’ Activities Director and IGHSAU Board Member, Jim Boehmer, says right now they are focusing on spring sports.

(Above -Lake Mills’ Activities Director and IGHSAU Board Member, Jim Boehmer. The full conversation with Jim will be uploaded later this week as Ep. 4 of Straight From the Source.)

If spring sports are able to return as scheduled on May 1st, only a few competitions will be scheduled before the start of the postseason.

Along with the IHSAA and IGHSAU teaming up for sports, they are both teaming up with the Iowa High School Music Association and Iowa High School Speech Association for the best interest of the kids.

“The primary concern of all four Unified Activities organizations is the health and safety of students, schools, and their communities during this pandemic”. – Said the Release

The IHSMA and IHSSA are collaborating with member schools to provide up-to-date guidance for teachers and participants through this prohibited period.

So what can coaches and teachers do with their athletes or participants during this prohibited period?

creating successful programs doesn’t just take dedicated athletes or participants, it takes dedicated coaches and teachers. They spend long hours preparing to help their athletes or participants succeed. This unthinkable experience of “what if’s” can be hard on them also.

The Lake Mills Boys Track and Golf teams were looking for an opportunity to not only prove they are once again the best in the conference, but they also had hoped to bring home state hardware. Last spring coach Dan Rice helped the Bulldogs to their first outright boys track conference title since 1959.