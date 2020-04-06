Hy-Vee Begins Area Wide Giving Tag Program

United Way of North Central Iowa is Participating in Hy-Vee Giving Tag Program (North Iowa) – United Way of North Central Iowa, a non-profit committed to strengthening our community and helping tackle community problems, has begun generating donations through the Hy-Vee Giving Tag Program.

The Hy-Vee Giving Tag Program, which launched in November 2019, is a reusable bag program that facilitates community support with the goal to make a difference in the communities where customers live and work. When a customer purchases a $2.50 red “My Heart” Reusable Bag at any Hy-Vee store, they have the opportunity to direct a $1 donation to a local non-profit by using the attached Giving Tag.

United Way of North Central Iowa has already begun generating donations through the use of the Giving Tag. “Hy-Vee has always been such a strong community supporter and we are so excited to be part of this program,” said United Way of North Central Iowa Executive Director, Jen Arends. “It is more important than ever to come together and help those in need through your donation.”.