Forest City Council to Review Capital Improvement Projects

The Forest City Council will have an online meeting tonight beginning at 7 pm. The council will go through a consent agenda before turning its attention to a report on the Bear Creek Golf Course. Mark Clouse will give the report to the council. This will be followed by a discussion on the fund raising for the new library building, formerly Forest City Foods. Convergent is doing the fund raising organizing and the council will hear how the process is progressing.

After reviewing a change order and final engineering report on the 2018 Street Project, the council will turn its attention to a series of resolutions on capital improvements for this summer. These include the J Street Trail an Pammel Park Dump Station. The council is looking for bids on the projects before they begin.

The council will also look at bids for the furnishing of electrical equipment to the city. The council will have a public hearing on the matter on May 4th beginning at 7 pm.

As winter winds down in the area, the city street department is getting prepared for the next one. The department will be looking for approval of the purchase of a New Holland Powerstar 75 Tractor with a cab and hydrolic snow blade. The asking price is $50,857.04.

The council will also look at amending the Emergency Procedures for Contagious Disease Policy. This sets in place procedures already being followed by the city involving social distancing, sanitizing of workstations, closing of public buildings for the protection of employees and the public, limiting of social and public gatherings, and procedures to be used by emergency personnel in the event of an emergency. Mayor Byron Ruiter has ordered that city employees and all public works departments begin working split shifts until the emergency is over.

To access the meeting go to https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/120427669 or you can call the meeting at 1-646-749-3112 with an access code of 120-427-669. During the meeting, it is required that you mute your microphone or telephone unless you need to speak. A public forum will be available for the general public to voice their opinion.