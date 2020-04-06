COVID-19 Update – Monday, April 6th Iowa Cases Rise by 78

Today the Iowa Department of Public Health and Governor’s office released new COVID-19 numbers. These numbers follow an active weekend that saw 170 more positive cases and 11 more deaths.

Today Iowa announced 78 more cases to bring the total to 946 and 3 more deaths, 25 Iowans have now died as a result of COVID-19.

Locally – Eight more cases were confirmed today to bring the listening area total to 35. This included two new counties, Winnebago and Franklin. Freeborn County, MN had the largest growth over the past three days with four more cases. Cerro Gordo County reported two more cases today for a total of 12.

Cerro Gordo 12 – 2 More Today

Freeborn, MN 11 – 4 More Since Friday

Hancock 3

Faribault, MN 3

Mitchell 2

Winnebago 1 – First Today

Franklin 1 – First Today

Kossuth 1

Wright 1

NEW CASES – April 6th

Linn County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

Tama County, 2 elderly adults (81+)

According to IDPH, the locations and age ranges of the 78 individuals include:

Allamakee County, 1 adult (18-40 years)

Benton County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)

Cedar County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)

Cerro Gordo County, 2 older adults (61-80 years)

Chickasaw County, 1 adult (18-40 years)

Clinton County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

Crawford County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)

Dubuque County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)

Franklin County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)

Henry County, 1 adult (18-40 years)

Jackson County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)

Johnson County, 5 adults (18-40 years), 6 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)

Linn County, 5 adults (18-40 years), 6 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 2 older adults (61-80 years), 1 elderly adult (81+)

Louisa County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)

Marion County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

Marshall County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)

Muscatine County, 5 adults (18-40 years), 2 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)

Page County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)

Polk County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years), 2 older adults (61-80 years)

Pottawattamie County, 1 adult (18-40 years)

Scott County, 2 adults (18-40 years), 7 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80), 1 elderly adult (81+)

Tama County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 1 middle age adult (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80), 3 elderly adults (81+)

Wapello County, 1 adult (18-40 years)

Warren County, 1 adult (18-40 years)

Washington County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 1 middle age adult (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80)

Winnebago County, 1 middle age adult (41-60 years)

KIOW aired the Governor’s daily press conference live at 11 AM. She stated she will continue to hold daily press conferences at 11 AM and KIOW will air them live.

Minnesota Update

As of April 6th, Minnesota is reporting 986 total cases, 76 of those cases in Iowa border counties.

Minnesota residents are currently required to shelter in place, more information on that can be found here.

Minnesota Map