United Way of North Central Iowa Establishes COVID-19 Disaster Response Fund Covering Eight Counties

The United Way of North Central Iowa (UWNCI) has established the United Way of North Central Iowa COVID-19 Disaster Response Fund with the Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa as it raises funds to respond to the coronavirus pandemic and its effects on the region. As communities and nonprofits serving the most vulnerable populations face increasing challenges, the unrestricted fund will provide a flexible, responsive funding source.

The intent of the fund is to be responsive to nonprofits serving any of the counties in the eight-county region of the UWNCI that are providing basic needs services, and organizations working with individuals and families who have been disproportionately impacted by the public health and economic consequences of the coronavirus pandemic. UWNCI’s region includes the following counties: Cerro Gordo, Floyd, Franklin, Hancock, Kossuth, Mitchell, Winnebago and Worth.

“United Way of North Central Iowa’s first and foremost goal is to ensure that our community is taken care of. We do this by coming together UNITED around this emerging crisis and we ask for your support in providing the resources necessary to meet needs in our community,” said Jen Arends, chief executive officer of UWNCI.

Nonprofit agencies can apply for funds on the UWNCI website at www.unitedwaynci.org/covid-19-disaster-relief-funds. Submitted forms will be reviewed by UWNCI’s Disaster Response Committee and funding decisions will be made as soon as possible depending on availability of funding. Requested funds must be used for COVID-19 related relief.

The United Way of North Central Iowa COVID-19 Disaster Response Fund also provides an opportunity for the public to give in response to the local aspects of the disaster with the reassurance their donations will be used to quickly move resources to where they are most needed and to adapt to evolving needs. Gifts can be made to the fund by going to fund.cfneia.org/UWNCIcovidfund and clicking on the “Give Today” button. Gifts can also be directed to the Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa, 3117 Greenhill Circle, Cedar Falls, IA 50613. Checks should be made out to UWNCI COVID-19 Disaster Response Fund. Online gifts are strongly encouraged to have funds accessible for quick response to needs.

North Central Iowa residents seeking information due to the impact of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic are encouraged to utilize United Way’s 211 service by calling 1-866-469-2211 or visiting www.211iowa.org. This service is a free, confidential referral source helping connect people to health and human services.

For more information about UWNCI or its COVID-19 Disaster Response Fund, visit www.unitedwaynci.org or call 641-423-1774.