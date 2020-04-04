Saturday Morning Fishing Report: Area Fishing Reportedly Fair

The way we interact with others may be a little different right now with Iowa’s current State of Emergency. The Iowa DNR has made adjustments to protect the health and safety of state employees, the public, and our angling community.

But that doesn’t mean you can’t go fishing. Stay close to home, keep groups to fewer than 10 people, and once you find your fishing spot, be mindful of one another’s safety (keep at least 6 feet of distance between you and others).

This weekly fishing report is compiled from information gathered from local bait shops, angler creel surveys and county and state parks staff. You can check the activity of your favorite lake or stretch of river within each district, including which species are being caught, a rating of the bite (slow, fair, good or excellent), as well as a hot bait or lure pattern.

For current information, contact the district fisheries office at the phone number listed at the end of each district report.

NORTHWEST

Arrowhead Lake

Courtesy dock is in.

Black Hawk Lake

Water temperatures are around 50 degrees. The sheltered fishing pier in Town Bay is temporarily closed. It is being used as a DNR satellite hatchery to collect walleye eggs for stockings. Local DNR staff have been setting gillnets at Black Hawk Lake during the night to capture adult walleyes and collect eggs. The fish are then returned to the lake. Eggs will be shipped to Rathbun Hatchery and stocked around the state after they hatch. Yellow Perch – Fair: Anglers are catching perch in Town Bay. Some sorting is needed, but keepers are 8-10 inches.Black Crappie – Fair. Largemouth Bass – Fair. Walleye – Fair: Shore fishing is productive this time of year. Recent gillnet catch numbers suggest a good population of large adult walleyes in Black Hawk Lake.

North Twin Lake

Courtesy docks are in at the south boat ramps.

Storm Lake (including Little Storm Lake)

Fishing is productive. Storm Lake has a daily limit of 3 walleye and all 17- to 22-inch walleye must be released; and no more than one walleye longer than 22 inches may be taken per day. Black Crappie – Fair: Use crawlers and minnows on a small jig fished from shore and in the marina. Walleye – Fair: Walleye fishing has been productive. Anglers have had luck from shore and in the marina. Yellow Perch – Good: Anglers have been picking up good numbers of perch in the marina. Look for fishing to pick up this time of year along the north and east shore as walleye move into the shallows during evenings and nights. Yellow Perch – Good: Anglers are picking up good numbers of perch in the marina.Channel Catfish – Fair: Target catfish from shore using cut bait fished on the bottom.

Water temperatures are around 50 degrees on most waters. For more information, contact the Black Hawk District office at 712-657-2638.

Clear Lake

The courtesy dock at the Island boat ramp is in. The water temperature is in the mid-forties. Channel Catfish – Fair: Use chicken liver or cut bait fished on the bottom where water is following into the lake. Walleye – Fair: Wader fishing is picking up. Try a jig and minnow in the east shore after sundown. Yellow Bass – Fair: Yellow bass are being caught from the jetties. Yellow Perch – Fair: Yellow perch are being caught from the jetties.

Crystal Lake

Crystal Lake is ice free. No fishing activity reported.

Winnebago River

The Winnebago River is still up from recent rains. Fish the current breaks below a dam. Northern Pike – Slow. Walleye – Slow.

For information on the lakes and rivers in north central Iowa, contact the Clear Lake Fish and Wildlife office at 641-357-3517.

Center Lake

The lake is completely ice free.

East Okoboji Lake

The Walleye Season is closed. The lake is ice free as of March 28th. The water temperature is 44 degrees. Bluegill – Fair. Black Crappie – Good. Yellow Bass – Fair.

Ingham Lake

The lake is completely ice free.

Lost Island Lake

The lake is completely ice free. Yellow Perch – Fair. Walleye – Fair.

Silver Lake (Dickinson)

The lake is completely ice free.

Spirit Lake

The Walleye Season is closed. The lake is ice free as of March 29th. The water temperature is 40 degrees. Bluegill – Fair: Black Crappie – Good.

Trumbull Lake

The lake is completely ice free. Yellow Perch – Fair: Size quality is outstanding with some sorting. Use jigs and minnows or wigglers in the main lake.

West Okoboji Lake

The Walleye Season is closed. The lake is ice free as of March 29th. The water temperature is 40 degrees. Bluegill – Fair.

The Walleye Season is closed for the Iowa Great Lakes. All area lakes are 100 percent open. Boat ramps are open for use. Cities, counties, state parks and wildlife bureaus are putting courtesy docks in place. Iowa Great Lake water temperatures range from 40 to 45 degrees. The bite should pick up as temperatures continue to rise. For current conditions, call the Spirit Lake District Office at 712-336-1840.

NORTHEAST

Cedar River (above Nashua)

Water levels are falling with improving clarity. Walleye – Good: Anglers are finding good numbers of fish below dams and along current breaks. Channel Catfish – Good: With ice-out, find windward shores to fish. Use chunks of dead chubs or worms fished on the bottom.

Decorah District Streams

All streams are being stocked .All trout stream stockings will be unannounced due to COVID-19 precautions. Get some fresh air and explore a new stream. Hatchery grounds are open to the public, but feeders and other conveniences are temporarily closed for prevention precautions. Hatchery visitors must be mindful of one another’s safety and keep at least 6 feet of distance between you and others. Brook Trout – Good: Excellent midge hatches occurring. Use flies imitating insects hatch and size. Brown Trout – Good: Off-color water will turn brown trout on. Use hair jigs or spinners for aggressive fish. Rainbow Trout – Excellent: Stocked fish and hold-overs are biting well. Use a worm or cheese floated through a pool under a bobber. Use an ultra-light pole and reel for fun action.

Lake Hendricks

Anglers have been out. Water temperatures are in the upper 40’s. Black Crappie – Fair: Find crappie suspended over brush piles or submersed structure. Use a minnow and drift over structure. Bluegill – Fair: Try a small piece of nightcrawler or waxworm under a bobber. Channel Catfish – Fair: Fish the windrow shoreline with a dead chub or minnow or worm on the bottom. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Use a crankbait or jerk bait over structure.

Lake Meyer

Water temperatures are in the low 50’s. Turnover is occurring, so the water looks scummy. Black Crappie – Fair: Use a minnow fished over brush piles. Bluegill – Slow: Try a small piece of worm or waxworm fished under a bobber along a sunny shoreline. Northern Pike – Slow: Find pike in the shallows spawning. Use a spoon with a steel leader to prevent line cuts. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Try a jerk bait or crankbait fished along a brush pile or rock structure.

Turkey River (above Clermont)

Water levels are falling with improved clarity. Water temperatures are in the upper 40’s. Walleye – Fair: Find walleye in deeper water and along current breaks. Use hair jigs and spinners. White Sucker – Good: Suckers are starting to bite. Use a nightcrawler fished on the bottom.

Upper Iowa River (above Decorah)

Water levels are falling with improved clarity. Use care on the water; strong currents present. Water temperatures are in the 40’s. Walleye – Good: : Use minnows or hair jigs fished in deeper water and around current breaks. White Sucker – Fair: Sucker activity is picking up. Try nightcrawlers fished on the stream bottom.

Volga Lake

Anglers are finding fish. Bluegill – Fair: Use a small hook tipped with waxworm or small piece of nightcrawler fished around brush piles and rocky shores. Black Crappie – Slow: Try a minnow suspended over brush piles or other structure. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Use a jerk bait fished over structure with a slow retrieve. Channel Catfish – Fair: Try a dead minnow or nightcrawler fished along windrow shore. Trophy catfish are abundant in Volga Lake.

Water levels are falling and clarity is improving on area rivers. Precipitation forecast for Friday and Saturday may change conditions. Cooler for the weekend with highs in the 40’s and upper 20’s for a Saturday low. For current fishing information, please call the Chuck Gipp Decorah Fish Hatchery at 563-382-8324.

Cedar River (Nashua to La Porte City)

Northern Pike – Good: Try a live chub or shiner under a bobber near slack water areas off of main current or cast and retrieve large plastics or spinners. Walleye – Fair: Cast and retrieve plastics tipped with or without a minnow as walleye start to spawn. Smallmouth Bass – Fair: Most bass are incidental catches of anglers fishing for walleye. Try plastics tipped with or without a minnow or cast crankbaits.

Maquoketa River (above Monticello)

Anglers are catching a few walleye on the Maquoketa River. Walleye – Fair: Cast and retrieve plastics tipped with or without a minnow as walleye start to spawn.

Shell Rock River (Greene to Shell Rock)

Anglers are catching a few walleye on the Shell Rock River. Walleye – Fair: Cast and retrieve plastics tipped with or without a minnow as walleye start to spawn.

Wapsipinicon River (Tripoli to Troy Mills)

Anglers are reporting good catches of northern pike and a few walleye on the Wapsipinicon River. Northern Pike – Good: Try a live chub or shiner fished under a bobber near slack water areas off of main current or cast and retrieve large plastics or spinners. Walleye – Fair: Cast and retrieve plastics tipped with or without a minnow as walleye start to spawn.

Most reports come from the Cedar River where anglers are catching northern pike, walleye and a few smallmouth bass. Walleye and pike should be biting well on the Shell Rock, Wapsipinicon and Maquoketa rivers. No reports of panfish on the area Black Hawk County lakes. Trout stocking season is in full swing, but all stockings are unannounced due to COVID-19 precautions. All state fish hatcheries are closed to the public. Call the N.E. Iowa district office at 563-927-3276 for more information.



MISSISSIPPI RIVER

Mississippi River Pool 9

River level at Lansing has risen to 12.7 feet and is expected to reach 15.4 feet this week. Ramps are under water. New Albin Army Road is closed due to high water. Sauger – Fair: Try a jig tipped with a minnow in the tailwaters of the Lock & Dam. Walleye – Fair: Walleye are moving up to the dams; use jigs tipped with a minnow. Northern Pike – Fair: Northern pike are going on a feed frenzy to prepare for spawning. Fish the warmer shallows in backwaters. Yellow Perch – Excellent: Use a small piece of crawler fished just off the bottom. Black Crappie – Fair: Use a minnow under a bobber in areas with less current in backwaters.

Mississippi River Pool 10

River level at Lyxnville has risen to 22.8 feet and is predicted to reach 25.4 feet next week. Ramps are under water. Noble’s Landing and Sny Magill road are closed. Sauger – Fair: Try a jig tipped with a minnow in the tailwaters of the Lock & Dam. Walleye – Fair: Walleye are moving up to the dams; use jigs tipped with a minnow. Northern Pike – Fair: Northern pike are going on a feed frenzy to prepare for spawning. Fish the warmer shallows in backwaters.Yellow Perch – Excellent: Use a small piece of crawler fished just off the bottom.

Mississippi River Pool 11

River level at Guttenberg has risen to 14.2 feet and is predicted to reach 16.3 feet next week. Ramps are under water due to flooding. Sauger – Fair: Try a jig tipped with a minnow in the tailwaters of the Lock & Dam. Walleye – Fair: Walleye are moving up to the dams; use jigs tipped with a minnow. Northern Pike – Fair: Northern pike are going on a feed frenzy to prepare for spawning. Fish the warmer shallows in backwaters. Yellow Perch – Excellent: Use a small piece of crawler fished just off the bottom.

Upper Mississippi River levels are expected to rise another 2-3 feet this week. Most boat ramps are under water. Call ahead to check conditions. Anglers are catching pre-spawn fish; use caution and avoid swift main channel currents and debris. Water temperature is near 45 degrees.

Mississippi River Pool 12

The water level is 14.6 feet at the Dubuque Lock and Dam and 16.4 feet at the RR bridge. River levels at Dubuque are expected to rise to action to moderate flood stages. The water temperature is 43 degrees. Water clarity is still fair. Sauger – Good: It was a good spring bite with anglers reporting all sizes of sauger being taken. In high water, anglers are concentrating near shores away from the strongest currents. Walleye – Good: Lots of nice slot walleyes are still being caught; the fishery looks to be healthy. Many nice walleyes are being caught, even with the high water. Northern Pike – Good: Some northern pike are being taken using large spinners and cut bait in backwater areas. Pike have just started to spawn in the Mississippi River. Yellow Perch – Good: Nice yellow perch continue to be creeled in tailwaters and flooded backwater mouths.

Mississippi River Pool 13

Water level is 14.7 feet at the Bellevue Lock and Dam and is rising. The water temperature is 43 degrees. Water clarity is fair. The DNR boat ramp at Bellevue is mostly flooded. Sauger – Good: Anglers still report all sizes of sauger. Use a jig and minnow fished near the banks out of the strongest current. Walleye – Good: Lots of nice slot walleyes reported this spring; the fishery looks to be healthy. Many nice walleyes are being caught, even with the high water. Paddlefish – Slow: High water levels are impacting paddlefish snagging in the strong currents. See page 11 of the Iowa Fishing Regulations for paddlefish regulations. Yellow Perch – Good: Some yellow perch are being reported in the tailwaters and flooded backwater near Sabula. Most anglers are using a nightcrawler for bait.

Mississippi River Pool 14

The water level is 14.8 feet at the Fulton Lock and Dam, 16.6 feet at Camanche and 10.4 feet at LeClaire. Water temperature is around 44 degrees. River levels are rising to action and minor flood stages. Sauger – Fair:Good numbers of sauger were reported this spring, with some especially impressive sized fish caught. With high water, anglers are concentrating along the shores away from the strongest currents. Paddlefish – Slow: Strong current flow is limiting snagging of paddlefish. See page 11 of the Iowa Fishing Regulations for paddlefish regulations. Walleye – Good: Nice slot walleyes are still being caught; the fishery looks to be very healthy. Many nice walleyes are being caught, even with the high water. Yellow Perch – Fair: Some 8 to 9 inch yellow perch are being taken by walleye anglers in the tailwaters or angler fishing along flooded backwater edges.

Mississippi River Pool 15

Water level is around 16.1 feet at Rock Island and is rising. The water temperature is around 44 degrees. Water is stained. River levels are at moderate flood stage.

Flooding has returned; the river continues to rise. Most of the district will be in action to moderate flooding. If you have any fishing questions, please contact the Bellevue Fisheries Station 563-872-4976.

Mississippi River Pool 16

Tailwater stage is 16.17 feet at Lock and Dam 15 in the Quad Cities and is forecast to stay fairly steady the next few days. Forecasts may change with predicted rain. Flood stage is 15 feet at Lock and Dam 15. Docks have been pulled out of the water at the Marquette St boat ramp; there is water into the parking lot. Clark’s Ferry landing is closed. Water is over the ramps at the Fairport Recreational Area. We have not received any fishing report information for this pool.

Mississippi River Pool 17

Tailwater stage is 16.19 feet at Lock and Dam 16 in Muscatine and is forecast to stay steady the next few days. Flood stage is 15 feet at Lock and Dam 16. River stage is 17.65 feet at Muscatine. Flood stage is 16 feet at Muscatine. The ramp at Big Timber and Kilpeck are closed. We have not received any fishing report information for this pool.

Mississippi River Pool 18

Tailwater stage is 17.37 feet at Lock and Dam 17 at New Boston and is forecast to fall to 16.7 feet by Sunday. The river stage forecast may change with predicted rain. Flood stage is 15 feet at Lock and Dam 17. River stage is 16.30 feet at Keithsburg; flood stage is 14 feet. The Toolsboro ramp is closed due to high water. The Hawkeye Dolbee access will have water over it. We have not received any tailwater fishing reports for this pool this week.

Mississippi River Pool 19

Tailwater stage is 13.14 feet at Lock and Dam 18. Tailwater stage is forecast to fall to 12.4 feet by Monday. Flood stage is 10 feet at Lock and Dam 18. River stage is 17.75 feet at Burlington; flood stage is 15 feet. River stage is 529.51 feet at Fort Madison; flood stage is 528 feet. We have not received any fishing reports or ramp condition reports for this pool.

River stages are above flood stage. The current forecast has the river staying steady to falling slightly the next few days. Forecasts may change with predicted rain. Main channel water temperature is around 45 degrees. Some boat ramps have closed due to the high water. Fishing has been slow with high water conditions. If you have questions on fishing Pools 16-19 contact the Fairport Fish Hatchery at 563-263-5062.

SOUTHEAST

Big Hollow Lake

Water temperatures are in the upper 40’s; cooler nights coming might knock that down some. Largemouth Bass – Fair: A few boats are getting out on sunny days and picking up a few bass. Slow work soft plastic around the flooded trees in the bright sunshine.

Lake Belva Deer

Water temperature are around 44 degrees; need more sunny days to get it to heat up. Water is fairly clear. Largemouth Bass – Slow: Try along the north side shores at the upper end of the lake where there is a rocky bottom to the lake.

Lake Darling

Water temperature is in the mid 40’s. Water clarity remains fair (24-30 inches). Largemouth Bass – No Report: Low numbers of anglers out. Picking up a few bass on the afternoons when the sun is shining and warm. Black Crappie – Slow: Crappie remain out in deeper water. Water temperature needs to come up another 10 degrees for them to come in shallow.

Lost Grove Lake

The gate to the boat ramp by the dam opened on the April 1st. Docks are getting in. Bathrooms remain closed following the Iowa State Park COVID-19 policy. Channel Catfish – Fair: If you find a sunny day, work the shoreline where the wind is blowing in with cut bait. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Work the shorelines where the sun is warming up the shallows with soft plastics worked slowly. Black Crappie – Slow: Crappies remain out in deep water. Water temperatures need to hit the upper 50s before they come in shallow.

Skunk River (Rose Hill to Coppock)

The Skunk River has come back down to about 1/2 bank full.

For more information on the above lake, call the Lake Darling Fisheries Office at 319-694-2430.

Cedar River (Cedar Rapids to Moscow)

Water temperatures are in the mid 40’s. Walleye – Slow.

Central Park Lake

Water temperatures are in the mid 40’s. A few anglers have been out, but fishing has been poor. The boat dock is in, but restrooms, shelters, cabins, and campground are closed. Use of the playground is not recommended.

Coralville Reservoir

The lake is at spring pool of 679.3 feet. Boating above Lake Macbride ramp is not recommended at spring pool. The ramp at Macbride is very shallow. Channel Catfish – Fair: Use cut bait around the 380/965 bridges. Shallow windblown bays can also be good.

Diamond Lake

The dock/kayak launch are in, but the bathrooms are closed. Black Crappie – Fair: A good number of fish have been caught off the jetties. Try small jigs tipped with worms or waxworms fished under a bobber.

Iowa Lake (Iowa Co.)

Water temperatures are in the mid to upper 40’s. The boat dock is in, but buildings and restrooms are closed. Black Crappie – Fair. Largemouth Bass – Fair.

Lake Macbride

Surface temperatures are in the mid-40’s. The west dock at the main ramp has been put in and the dock in the bay of the four lane sailboat ramp is always in. The rest of the docks will be put in once more park staff is available. Bathrooms are closed due to COVID concerns. Black Crappie – Slow: A few fish are being caught along the causeway, especially on warmer days. Most fish are suspended in 10-20 of water over trees and stumps. Channel Catfish – Slow: Some fish have been caught on dead shad in the upper ends of the lake. Wiper (Hybrid Striped Bass) – Slow: Fish windblown banks where shad may be found. Walleye – Slow: A few smaller males are being caught shallow at close to dark. Most fish are out a bit deeper.

Liberty Centre Pond

2000 trout were stocked in this North Liberty Pond. You need a valid fishing license and pay the trout fee to fish for or possess trout. Rainbow Trout – Good: Try small jigs, spinners, spoons, scented baits or worms.

Otter Creek Lake

The park is open and the boat ramp dock is in; restrooms, fishing cleaning station, nature center, and camping area gates are closed. No fishing reports are available.

Pleasant Creek Lake

There has been a lot of fishing activity, but reports are limited. The docks are in and the bathrooms are closed. Walleye – Slow: Try three-way rigs during the day and jigs or crankbaits towards evening fished along the dam. Muskellunge – Slow: There have been quite a few anglers, but reports are limited. Jerk baits work best.

Prairie Park Fishery

2000 trout were stocked here. You need a valid fishing license and pay the trout fee to fish for or possess trout. Rainbow Trout – Fair: Try small jigs, spinners, spoons, scented baits or worms.

Union Grove Lake

The boat docks are in, but the restrooms are closed. Some anglers have been out, but no reports are available.

Wapsipinicon River (Troy Mills to Oxford Junction)

All accesses are open, but restrooms are closed. Lots of anglers have been out, but catches have been minimal.

Fishing reports are scarce due to lack of staff in most areas. For more information, contact the Lake Macbride Fisheries Station at 319-624-3615.

Lake Miami

Anglers are catching some largemouth bass along the shore.

Lake Sugema

Use nightcrawlers to catch catfish.

Lake Wapello

Catch catfish with nightcrawlers or cut bait.

Ottumwa Park Pond South (Trout Pond)

2000 trout were stocked here. You need a valid fishing license and pay the trout fee to fish for or possess trout. Try small jigs, in-line spinners, spoons, or worms.

Rathbun Reservoir

The current lake level is 904.28 msl. Normal operating elevation is 904.0 msl. Lake Rathbun has zebra mussels, so make sure to properly drain, clean, and dry equipment before transporting to another water body. Channel Catfish – Good: Use nightcrawlers on windblown shores.

Red Haw Lake

Anglers are catching largemouth bass along the shore. The docks have been put in.

The district includes Appanoose, Davis, Lucas, Mahaska, Monroe, Wapello, Wayne and Van Buren counties. Contact the Rathbun Fish Hatchery at 641-647-2406 with questions about fishing in south central Iowa.

SOUTHWEST

Banner Lake (south)

Trout were stocked on March 31. You need a valid fishing license and pay the trout fee to fish for or possess trout. Rainbow Trout – Good: Use in-line spinners, small jigs with twister tails or swimbaits, or live bait under a bobber.

Big Creek Lake

Walleye – Slow: Water temperatures have warmed into the upper 40s. There will be some cooling before the weekend, but next week looks good for anglers to target walleyes. Use jigs tipped with plastics or live minnows in the evenings fished along rocky shorelines. Target the face of the dam, the first few hundred yards of the canal leading to the spillway and the East Boat ramp shore.

Boone District Farm Ponds

Black Crappie – Fair: Many of the community fishing ponds spread throughout the Des Moines Metro will offer a good early season crappie, bluegill and bass bite; they warm faster than the larger lakes. Use live bait under floats or slowly retrieve twister tail and swimbaits. If a pond has any rock shore, try there first. Fish Local signs mark which ponds are open to public fishing.

Des Moines River (Saylorville to Red Rock)

Walleye – Fair: March through April is a good time to target walleye and northern pike below the dams and mouths of creeks where clearer water is coming in. Use jigs tipped with twister tails, shad, and shiner imitating swimbaits or live minnows.

Lake Petocka

Rainbow Trout – Good: Catch trout left from the winter stocking with in-line spinners, small jigs with twister tails or swimbaits, or live bait under a bobber. You need a valid fishing license and pay the trout fee to fish for or possess trout.

Terra Lake

Trout were stocked on March 23rd. Rainbow Trout – Good: Use in-line spinners, small jigs with twister tails or swimbaits, or live bait under a bobber. You need a valid fishing license and pay the trout fee to fish for or possess trout.

For more information on Central Iowa lakes and rivers, call Ben Dodd at 641-891-3795 or Andy Otting at 515-204-5885.

Farm Creek Lake

Channel Catfish – Good: Cast cut bait or shad sides off the new jetty on the west side of the lake. Fish range from 2 to 5 pounds. Bluegill – Slow. Black Crappie – Slow.

Greenfield Lake

Greenfield is a good lake to catch ice-out catfish. It also gives anglers a chance to catch a trophy-size channel catfish. Channel Catfish – No Report: Fish shad sides on the wind-blown shore, especially in the upper end of the lake where water warms sooner.

Lake Anita

Lake Anita can provide good fishing this time of year. Fish will move into the upper end of the lake as water temperatures warm. Black Crappie – Slow: Early crappie fishing can be very good on warm sunny days behind the pontoon boats. Cast a minnow two feet under a bobber with a slow retrieve. Walleye – Fair: A few anglers have found some walleye in the corners of the dam.

Lake Manawa

It’s time to target channel catfish at Lake Manawa. Crappies are biting in the canals. Channel Catfish – Fair: Fish the windblown shores with shad sides or cut bait to catch channel catfish of all sizes. Black Crappie – Good: Anglers are having the best success in the south end of the canals. Cast a minnow 2 feet under a bobber with a slow retrieve. Walleye – Fair: Target walleyes on the south shore where they are spawning. Cast twister tails tipped with minnows with a slow retrieve. Wiper (Hybrid Striped Bass) – Slow: A few wipers are being caught by walleye anglers.

For more information on lakes in the Southwest District call the Cold Springs office at 712-769-2587.

Lake Icaria

Docks are back in the lake. No fishing report available.

Little River Watershed Lake

Dock is in at the main ramp. No fishing report available.

Three Mile Lake

Walleye – Fair: Use jigs tipped with live bait fished near main lake points or crankbaits fished along windblown rocky shores for walleyes up to 22 inches.

Twelve Mile Creek Lake

Dock is in at the main ramp. Walleye – Fair: Use jigs tipped with live bait fished near main lake points or crankbaits fished along windblown rocky shores for walleyes up to 26 inches. Black Crappie – Slow: A few anglers are catching crappies up to 11 inches with live bait fished along cedar tree brush piles. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Use crankbaits fished along windblown shores or jigs fished near cedar tree brush piles for largemouth bass up to 20 inches.

Water temperature in most Mount Ayr district lakes is in the upper 40’s to low 50’s. For more information, contact the Mount Ayr Fisheries office at 641-464-3108.