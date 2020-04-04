Iowa State University Extension and Outreach Offers Online Courses for Planning as You Age

Iowa State University (ISU) Extension and Outreach is offering a five-session or three-session online course in finances of caregiving and best practices for planning ahead as you age.

The course, “Planning As You Age,” will guide individuals through the steps to find and collect needed personal and financial information; the development of a book of important records; discussions of long-term care options and costs; and practical resources to help with family decision-making.

“When you understand possible financial solutions for care of yourself or a loved one, you and your family can make the best decisions,” said Jan Monahan, a human sciences specialist in family finance with ISU Extension and Outreach, who is co-hosting the course. “It is important to remember that as you develop a plan, you must consider the care recipient AND the caregiver, and their financial future. This course will address that and more.”

Monahan’s co-host Brenda Schmitt who is also a human sciences specialist in family finance with ISU Extension and Outreach added that, in many cases, people do not know where to start in planning for their or a family member’s financial future, so they put off doing so.

“My advice for everyone is do not wait until there is a crisis to plan for long-term care or your financial future,” Schmitt said. “If you are not sure where to start, sign up for this course. We’re here to provide research-based, non-commercial information, to help you and your family plan ahead and make difficult times a little easier.”

“Planning As You Age” will be offered online two different times this Spring. Both courses are the same; however, number of sessions, times and time length of the sessions differ.

The first opportunity to participate in “Planning As You Age” will be the five-session course held every Thursday from 2:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Dates include April 30, May 7, May 14, May 21 and May 28.

The second opportunity to complete the course will be done in three longer evening sessions held from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on June 2, June 9 and June 16.

Participants may choose to register for the April-May five-session course or the June three-session course for a reduced registration fee of only $5. Online registration is available at https://bit.ly/foconline or by contacting Monahan at 712-240-0254, jmonahan@iastate.edu or Schmitt at 641-512-0650, schmitt@iastate.edu. Questions can also be directed to Monahan or Schmitt.