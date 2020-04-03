Waldorf Volleyball Working Through Spring Adversity

This isn’t the way fourth-year Waldorf volleyball coach Bri Ebenhoe was expecting to start the spring workout season but for now, it’s our new normal. Ebenhoe and husband/assistant coach Matt, are just trying to stay in touch with their team.

Coaches everywhere, in many different sports, are having to quickly change their spring plans. Sports are always changing, rules, conditions, different facilities, weather, injuries, the list goes on. This makes coaches tooled to succeed during this unprecedented time, right? I’m not sure if anyone is prepared for a global pandemic, but Ebenhoe says she is trying to keep her team focused on volleyball and team chemistry.

Ebenhoe has a genuine love for her team and anyone who has spent time around her program knows that. She says joy is what she will feel when they are allowed to return to the court.

The Warriors will be losing five seniors to graduation; all five with their name in the record books. Along with all the returners, Waldorf will bring in 9 new faces.

The rise of Waldorf volleyball has been visible over the past three seasons, which means Coach Ebenhoe has higher expectations in year four.

The Warriors will open up the season on August 17th at the La Sierra University Tournament in Riverside, California. They return home for their home-opener on September 1st in the remodeled Hanson Fieldhouse.