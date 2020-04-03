Hancock County: 1 of 3 Coronavirus Cases Recovered

Hancock County Emergency Management Coordinator Andy Buffington

Media reports around the country seem to push the same statistics relating to Covid-19 – how many positive cases have been confirmed and how many have died. With the constant negative spin on the effects of the Coronavirus pandemic, it seems only fitting to announce some positive news in Hancock County. According to Hancock County Emergency Management Coordinator Andy Buffington, there is light at the end of this virus, as one of the three positive cases in Hancock County, has now recovered.

Currently in the state of Iowa, there has been a total of 8,764 negative tests, 699 positive cases and 11 deaths. This means that 93% of the tested population do not have Covid-19. Does this mean the end to recommended home isolation and social distancing? Buffington says absolutely not.

Hancock County Board of Supervisors Chairperson Florence “Sis” Greiman

Hancock County Supervisor Sis Greiman agrees with Buffington’s safety measures but is also concerned with the long-term economic stability of Hancock County.