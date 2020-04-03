COVID-19 Numbers Continue to Rise – Iowa up 85 More Cases, Locally Three More in Minnesota

New COVID-19 numbers for Friday, April 3rd – 85 more cases in Iowa, the state has no reported a total of 699. No new deaths were reported so the death toll stays at 11.

Listening Area Update – Freeborn, MN went from zero to start the week to 7 to end the week. Faribault also reported a new case today to make three reported in our Minnesota counties. As for Iowa The IDPH says more counties are added daily, so even if the virus hasn’t been confirmed in areas, it could still be in those unconfirmed areas. Freeborn, MN went from zero to start the week and ended with 7 today.

Locally –

Cerro Gordo 10 –

Freeborn, MN 7 – 2 more today

Hancock 3

Faribault, MN 3 – 1 more today

Mitchell 2

Kossuth 1

Wright 1

NEW CASES – April 3rd

Allamakee County, 1 adult (18-40 years)

Clayton County, 1 adult (18-40 years)

Clinton County, 4 middle age adults (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)

Crawford County, 1 middle age adult (41-60), 2 older adults (61-80 years)

Dallas County, 2 older adults (61-80 years)

Dubuque County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

Fayette County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)

Henry County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)

Jackson County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)

Jasper County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

Jefferson County, 1 adult (18-40 years)

Johnson County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 2 middle-age adults (41-60 years)

Linn County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 2 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 5 older adults (61-80 years), 6 elderly adults (81+)

Louisa County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

Lyon County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)

Marshall County, 1 adult (18-40 years)

Monona County, 1 elderly (81+)

Muscatine County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)

O’Brien County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)

Plymouth County, 1 adult (18-40 years)

Polk County, 6 adults (18-40 years), 6 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)

Pottawattamie County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

Scott County, 4 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 2 older adults (61-80 years)

Shelby County, 1 older adult (61-80 years), 1 elderly adult (81+)

Sioux County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

Story County, 1 adult (18-40 years)

Tama County, 3 adults (18-40 years), 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)

Van Buren County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)

Warren County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)

Washington County, 2 adults (18-40 years), 3 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 2 older adults (61-80 years)

Woodbury County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

Map to the IDPH Confirmed cases

We will air the 2:30 p.m. news conference as usually scheduled. KIOW will broadcast that news conference live on the radio and worldwide at KIOW.com. KIOW and KIOW.com will have updates on the latest information regarding the coronavirus.

Minnesota Update

As of April 3rd, Minnesota was reporting 789 total cases, 67 of those cases in Iowa border counties.

Minnesota residents are currently required to shelter in place, more information on that can be found here.

Minnesota Map