Listening Area Update – The Iowa Department Public Health says more counties are added daily. They say even if the virus hasn’t been confirmed in areas, it could still be in those unconfirmed areas. Today Cerro Gordo reported two more positive cases as their numbers are now over double digits. Freeborn, MN went from zero on Tuesday to five today. Three listening area counties are still without confirmed cases Winnebago, Worth, and Franklin.

Updated Listening Area Map (Click to View Map)