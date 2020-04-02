Gov. Reynolds Signs New Proclamation Continuing State Public Health Emergency Declaration

Gov. Reynolds signed a new proclamation continuing the State Public Health Emergency Declaration. The proclamation orders the closure of schools until April 30th, waiving time requirements as long as school districts put in place a continuous learning plan.

The proclamation also extends closures and limits placed on bars and restaurants, previously identified retail stores, prohibits social gatherings of more than ten people, and continues to ban nonessential and elective surgeries until April 30th.

And it extends and expands the previously granted regulatory relief and other measures until April 30th. Violating any of Governor Reynolds’ public health orders is a simple misdemeanor.

All substantive provisions can be read below, and the full text of the proclamation will be posted online later today:

NOW THEREFORE, I, KIMBERLY K. REYNOLDS, Governor of the State of Iowa, by the power and authority vested in me by the Iowa Constitution, Art. IV, §§ 1, 8 and Iowa Code §§ 29C.6(1), 135.140(6), and 135.144 do hereby proclaim a STATE OF PUBLIC HEALTH DISASTER EMERGENCY continues to exist throughout the entire state of Iowa and do hereby ORDER and DIRECT the following:

SCHOOL CLOSURES

SECTION ONE. Pursuant to Iowa Code § 135.144 (13), and in conjunction with the Iowa Department of Public Health and the Iowa Department of Education, unless otherwise modified by subsequent proclamation, I hereby order that all public schools and nonpublic schools, as defined in Iowa Code § 280.2, shall remain closed until and including April 30, 2020, to prevent and control the transmission of COVID-19.

SECTION TWO. Pursuant to S.F. 2408, section 13, subsection 2, I hereby waive the instructional time requirements of section 279.10, subsection 1, and the minimum school day requirements of section 256.7, subsection 19, from April 13, 2020, until April 30, 2020, for those school districts and accredited nonpublic schools that adopt a plan for offering continuous learning and submit it to the Iowa Department of Education by April 10, 2020. Consistent with any continuing learning guidance from the Department, such a plan may offer Voluntary Educational Enrichment Opportunities or provide Required Educational Services and must be submitted through the Consolidated Accountability and Support Application (CASA) system.

SECTION THREE. Pursuant to Iowa Code § 29C.6 (6), I continue to temporarily suspend the regulatory provisions of Iowa Code § 256.16(1)(a)(2)(d) and (m) and Iowa Admin. Code rules 281-77.10 (9), 281-79.14(5), and 281-79.14(7), to the extent that they require a minimum number of hours of field experience if the higher education institution providing practitioner preparation program determines that the student has completed sufficient field experience to determine that the student should be recommended for licensure.

SECTION FOUR. Pursuant to Iowa Code §29C.6(6), I continue to temporarily suspend the regulatory provisions of Iowa Code § 100.31, prescribing that not less than four fire drills and not less than four tornado drills be conducted in all school buildings each school year, with not less than two drills of each type be conducted between January 1 and June 30 of each year.

EXTENSION OF BUSINESS CLOSURES AND ORDERS

SECTION FIVE. Pursuant to Iowa Code § 135.144 (3), and in conjunction with the Iowa Department of Public Health, unless otherwise modified by subsequent proclamation or order of the Iowa Department of Public Health, I hereby extend the following orders until 11:59 p.m. on April 30, 2020:

A. Restaurants and bars: All restaurants and bars shall continue to be closed to the general public except that to the extent permitted by applicable law, and in accordance with any recommendations of the Iowa Department of Public Health, food and beverages may be sold if such food or beverages are promptly taken from the premises, such as on a carry-out or drive-through basis, or if the food or beverage is delivered to customers off the premises.

B. Fitness centers: All fitness centers, health clubs, health spas, gyms, aquatic centers shall continue to be closed.

C. Swimming pools: All swimming pools and spas, wading pools, water slides, wave pools, spray pads, and bath houses, as defined in Iowa Code § 135I.1, shall continue to be closed.

D. Salons: All salons, including all establishments providing the services of cosmetology, electrology, esthetics, nail technology, manicuring, and pedicuring, all as defined in Iowa Code § 157.1, shall continue to be closed.

E. Medical spas: All medical spas, as defined in Iowa Admin Code § 653-13.8(1), shall continue to be closed.

F. Barbershops: All Barbershops, as defined Iowa Code § 158.1, shall continue to be closed.

G. Tattoo establishments: All Tattoo establishments, as regulated by Iowa Code § 135.37, shall continue to be closed.

H. Tanning facilities: All tanning facilities, as defined by Iowa Code § 136D.2(5) shall continue to be closed.

I. Massage therapy establishments: All establishments where an individual is practicing massage therapy as defined by Iowa Code § 152C.1(3) shall continue to be closed.

J. Theaters: All theaters or other performance venues at which live performances or motion pictures are shown shall continue to be closed.

K. Casinos and gaming facilities: All casinos and other facilities conducting pari-mutuel wagering or gaming operations shall continue to be closed.

L. Other nonessential retail establishments: Bookstores; clothing stores; shoe stores; jewelry stores; luggage stores; cosmetic, beauty, or perfume stores; florists; and furniture and home furnishing stores shall continue to be closed. These establishments may still serve the public through online or telephone sales, delivery, or curb-side pick-up. This closure order does not affect other retail establishments, such as discount stores, grocery stores, or pharmacies that sell these goods in addition to other essential food, medical supplies, and household goods.

M. Senior citizen centers and adult daycare facilities: All facilities that conduct adult day services or other senior citizen centers are hereby closed.

SECTION SIX. I continue to direct all state agencies to coordinate expeditiously in developing plans to mitigate the economic effects of the closings necessitated by this disaster, including potential financial support, regulatory relief, and other executive actions.

MASS GATHERINGS

SECTION SEVEN. Social, community, spiritual, religious, recreational, leisure, and sporting gatherings and events of more than 10 people are hereby prohibited at all locations and venues, including but not limited to parades, festivals, conventions, and fundraisers until 11:59 p.m. on April 30, 2020.

A. A gathering of people inside parked cars, trucks, or other enclosed motor vehicles shall not constitute a gathering of more than 10 people if no more than 10 people are inside each vehicle, all people remain inside the vehicle at all times, and the vehicle remains enclosed with all windows, sunroofs, and convertible tops closed.

B. Planned large gatherings and events must be canceled or postponed until after termination of this disaster.

SECTION EIGHT. Effective at 5:00 p.m. on April 3, 2020 and until 11:59 p.m. on April 30, 2020, all auctions with more than 10 people present in person are hereby prohibited at all locations and venues, except for livestock auctions that only include food animals, which may continue to operate so long as there are no more than 25 people present in person. People who remain inside parked cars, trucks, or other enclosed motor vehicles shall not be counted in considering the number of people present, provided all people remain inside the vehicle at all times, and the vehicle remains enclosed with all windows, sunroofs, and convertible tops closed.

SECTION NINE. In conjunction with the Department of Public Health pursuant to Iowa Code §§ 29C.18 and 135.35, all peace officers of the state are hereby called upon to assist in the enforcement of the provisions of this Proclamation.

NONESSENTIAL MEDICAL AND DENTAL SERVICES

SECTION TEN. Pursuant to Iowa Code § 135.144(3), and in conjunction with the Iowa Department of Public Health, unless otherwise modified by subsequent proclamation or order of the Iowa Department of Public Health, I continue to order that until this disaster proclamation expires:

A. All nonessential or elective surgeries and procedures that utilize personal protective equipment (PPE) must not be conducted by any hospital, outpatient surgery provider, or outpatient procedure provider, whether public, private, or nonprofit.

B. A nonessential surgery or procedure is one that can be delayed without undue risk to the current or future health of a patient, considering all appropriate factors including, but not limited to any: (1) threat to the patient’s life if the surgery or procedure is not performed; (2) threat of permanent dysfunction of an extremity or organ system; (3) risk of metastasis or progression of staging; and (4) risk of rapidly worsening to severe symptoms.

C. Each hospital, outpatient surgery provider, and outpatient procedure provider shall limit all nonessential individuals in surgery and procedure suites and patient care areas where PPE is required. Only individuals essential to conducting the surgery or procedure shall be present in such areas.

D. Each hospital, outpatient surgery provider, and outpatient procedure provider shall establish an internal governance structure to ensure that the principles outlined above are followed.

SECTION ELEVEN. Pursuant to Iowa Code § 135.144(3), and in conjunction with the Iowa Department of Public Health, unless otherwise modified by subsequent proclamation or order of the Iowa Department of Public Health, I continue to order that until this disaster proclamation expires:

A. All dentists and their staff shall refrain from performing elective dental procedures, including: any cosmetic or aesthetic procedures; all routine hygiene; any orthodontic procedures other than those necessary to relieve pain or infection or to restore normal oral functioning; initiation of crowns, bridges, or dentures that do not address or prevent pain or restore normal oral functioning; any periodontal plastic surgery; extraction of asymptomatic non-carious teeth; recall visits for periodontally-healthy patients; and all appointments for high-risk patients, including ASA 2 and 3 patients, unless emergent.

B. This order does not prohibit the provision of emergency dental services.

C. This order shall be enforced by Iowa Dental Board investigators or their designees who, pursuant to Iowa Code § 153.33(1)(b), shall have the powers and status of peace officers when enforcing this order.

D. The Iowa Dental Board shall provide additional guidance to its licensees pursuant to Iowa Code § 29C.19 regarding the nature and scope of this restriction, to the extent necessary to protect the public health and ensure continuity of services to Iowans.

MANDATORY SCREENING OF HEALTH FACILITY STAFF

SECTION TWELVE. Pursuant to Iowa Code § 135.144(3), and in conjunction with the Iowa Department of Public Health, I continue to order all hospitals, nursing facilities, intermediate care facilities, residential care facilities, hospice programs, and assisted living programs to screen all staff at the beginning of their shift for fever or respiratory symptoms, absence or shortness of breath, new or change in cough, or sore throat, take the employee’s temperature, and take any preventative measures based on that screening to prevent the spread of COVID-19 within the hospitals, nursing facilities, intermediate care facilities, hospice programs, residential care facilities, and assisted living programs.

REGULATORY RELIEF TO HEALTH CARE SYSTEM

SECTION THIRTEEN. Pursuant to Iowa Code § 29C.6 (6), I continue to temporarily suspend the regulatory provisions of Iowa Code §§ 135.61 through 135.73 requiring an institutional health facility to obtain a certificate of need prior to operating additional bed capacity. Suspension of these provisions is limited to the duration of this proclamation and is further limited to the provision of medical assistance and treatment of victims of this public health emergency.

SECTION FOURTEEN. Pursuant to Iowa Code § 29C.6(6), I continue to temporarily suspend the regulatory provisions of Iowa Code § 135C.33 and Iowa Admin Code rules 481—50.9(3) & (9) and 67.19(3), requiring a health care facility and assisted living program to complete a criminal history check prior to employment of an individual in a health care facility or assisted living program, to the extent that a health care facility or assisted living program may employ an individual once that criminal history check is submitted, pending completion.

SECTION FIFTEEN. Pursuant to Iowa Code § 29C.6(6), I continue to temporarily suspend the regulatory provisions of Iowa Code § 135C.8 and Iowa Admin Code rules 481—58.3(3)(a), requiring a nursing facility to submit renewal applications at least 30 days in advance of license expiration.

SECTION SIXTEEN. Pursuant to Iowa Code § 29C.6(6), I continue to temporarily suspend the regulatory provisions of Iowa Admin Code rules 481—58.21(6)(d) & 65.17(1)(d), requiring nursing students to administer medications in nursing facilities and immediate care facilities for persons with mental illness only after successful completion of a medication aide course or challenge exam, to the extent the nursing student meets the requirements of Iowa Admin Code rules 481—58.21(6)(d)(1), (2), & (4), and 65.17(1)(d)(1), (2), & (4) and the facility has documentation that it has implemented training and supervision measures to ensure the student’s competency in safe medication administration.

SECTION SEVENTEEN. Pursuant to Iowa Code § 29C.6(6), I continue to temporarily suspend the regulatory provisions of Iowa Admin Code rules 481—57.20(1) & 58.23(1)(a), requiring residential care facilities and nursing facilities assist residents to obtain regular and emergency dental services, to the extent those facilities continue to assist residents in obtaining emergency dental services.

SECTION EIGHTEEN. Pursuant to Iowa Code § 29C.6(6) and Iowa Code § 135.144(3), in conjunction with the Iowa Department of Public Health, I continue to temporarily suspend the regulatory provisions of Iowa Admin Code rules 481—57.23(1) & 58.26(1) requiring group activities provided by residential care facilities and nursing facilities.

SECTION NINETEEN. Pursuant to Iowa Code § 29C.6(6) and Iowa Code § 135.144(3), in conjunction with the Iowa Department of Public Health, I continue to temporarily suspend the regulatory provisions of Iowa Admin. Code rule 481—58.47, permitting in-person visits with residents in nursing facilities.

SECTION TWENTY. Pursuant to Iowa Code § 29C.6(6), I continue to temporarily suspend the regulatory provisions of Iowa Code § 231C.3(1)(c) and Iowa Admin Code rules 481—69.22(2) & 481—57.22(3) requiring an assisted living program and residential care facility to update a tenant’s or resident’s service plan within thirty days of occupancy or admission.

SECTION TWENTY-ONE. Pursuant to Iowa Code § 29C.6(6), I continue to temporarily suspend the regulatory provisions of Iowa Code § 231C.8(1) and Iowa Admin. Code rule 481—67.13(1) requiring an assisted living program to submit any additional or rebuttal information to the department within two working days of an exit interview at the conclusion of a monitoring evaluation or complaint investigation.

SECTION TWENTY-TWO. Pursuant to Iowa Code § 29C.6(6), I continue to temporarily suspend the regulatory provisions of Iowa Admin. Code rule 481—67.5(2) requiring a person administering medications in an assisted living program have, at a minimum, passed a medication manager course and examination. Suspension of this provision is effective on April 15, 2020, the date upon which that rule becomes effective.

SECTION TWENTY-THREE. Pursuant to Iowa Code § 29C.6(6), I continue to temporarily suspend the regulatory provisions of Iowa Admin. Code rule 481—69.29(5) & (6) requiring a new program manager and delegating nurse in assisted living programs complete an assisted living management class and/or an assisted living nursing class within six months of employment.

SECTION TWENTY-FOUR. Pursuant to Iowa Code § 29C.6(6) and Iowa Code § 135.144(3), in conjunction with the Iowa Department of Public Health, I continue to temporarily suspend the regulatory provisions of Iowa Admin. Code rule 481—57.11(6) requiring a residential care facility employee have a physical examination no longer than twelve months prior to beginning employment, to the extent it is not feasible for a facility to obtain the required physical examination prior to beginning employment.

SECTION TWENTY-FIVE. Pursuant to Iowa Code § 29C.6(6) and Iowa Code § 135.144(3), in conjunction with the Iowa Department of Public Health, I continue to temporarily suspend the regulatory provisions of Iowa Admin. Code rule 481—57.11(6) requiring a residential care facility screen and test an employee for tuberculosis pursuant to 481—Chapter 59 if it is not feasible for a facility to do so, to the extent the facility continues to perform and document sign/symptom review of new health care workers and residents and places the health care worker or resident on a callback list to test as soon as possible.

SECTION TWENTY-SIX. Pursuant to Iowa Code § 29C.6(6) and Iowa Code § 135.144(3), in conjunction with the Iowa Department of Public Health, I continue to temporarily suspend the regulatory provisions of Iowa Admin. Code rules 481—57.19(3)(c) & 64.4(9)(b) requiring a person administering medications in a residential care facility and intermediate care facility for the intellectually disabled to complete a department-approved medication aide course and pass a department-approved medication aide exam, to the extent the person has successfully completed a state-approved medication manager course and passed a state-approved medication manager exam to administer medications.

SECTION TWENTY-SEVEN. Pursuant to Iowa Code § 29C.6(6), I continue to temporarily suspend the regulatory provisions of Iowa Admin. Code rule 481—57.22(1) requiring a residential care facility provide orientation within twenty-four hours of admission, to the extent the facility must continue to provide a review of the resident’s rights and the facility’s evacuation plan.

SECTION TWENTY-EIGHT. Pursuant to Iowa Code § 29C.6(6), I continue to temporarily suspend the regulatory provisions of Iowa Code § 135C.36 and Iowa Admin. Code rules 481—56.2 & 67.17, requiring fines for a health care facility or assisted living program, to the extent those fines may be issued in suspension.

SECTION TWENTY-NINE. Pursuant to Iowa Code § 29C.6(6) and Iowa Code § 135.144(3), and in conjunction with the Iowa Department of Health, I temporarily suspend the regulatory provisions of Iowa Admin. Code r 641 – 136.2(2) related to trauma data registry reporting by trauma care facilities within certain timeframes. I hereby direct the Iowa Department of Public Health to provide additional guidance to trauma care facilities regarding the effect of this suspension.

SECTION THIRTY. Pursuant to Iowa Code § 29C.6(6) and Iowa Code § 135.144(3), and in conjunction with the Iowa Department of Health, I temporarily suspend the regulatory provisions of Iowa Admin. Code r 641 – 137.2 and 137.3 related to initial and continuing trauma education requirements for trauma team members. I hereby direct the Iowa Department of Public Health to provide additional guidance to trauma care facilities and trauma team members regarding the effect of this suspension

TELEHEALTH SERVICES

SECTION THIRTY-ONE. Pursuant to Iowa Code § 29C.6(6) and Iowa Code § 135.144(3), and in conjunction with the Iowa Department of Public Health, I continue to suspend the regulatory provision of Iowa Code chapters § 514C.34 to the extent that it excludes from the definition of telehealth the provision of services through audio-only telephone transmission, and I direct the Insurance Commissioner to use all available means, including the authority of Iowa Code §§ 505.8(1), (7), and 29C.19, to ensure that any health carrier, as defined in Iowa Code § 514J.102, shall reimburse a health care professional, as defined in Iowa Code § 514J.102, for medically necessary, clinically appropriate covered services by telehealth, as defined in § 514C.34(1) or via audio-only telephone transmission, provided to a covered person, as defined in Iowa Code § 514J.102, on the same basis and at the same rate as the health carrier would apply to the same health care services provided to a covered person by the health care professional in person for the duration of this proclamation. I also encourage all Iowa businesses to take any necessary action to remove cost-sharing or other financial barriers to the use of telehealth in their health insurance plans.

SECTION THIRTY-TWO. Pursuant to Iowa Code § 29C.6 (6), I continue to suspend the regulatory provisions of Iowa Code § 147.137 and Iowa Admin. Code rule 653-13.11, rule 641-155.2, and other implementing administrative rules establishing preconditions, limitations, or restrictions on the provision of telehealth or telemedicine services, and I temporarily suspend the regulatory provisions of Iowa Admin. Code rules 641-155.21(19) and 155.23(4) and other administrative rules which require face-to-face interactions with health care providers and impose requirements for residential and outpatient substance use disorder treatment and for face-to-face visitations.

PHARMACY THERAPEUTIC SUBSTITUTION

SECTION THIRTY-THREE. Pursuant to Iowa Code § 29C.6(6) and Iowa Code § 135.144(3), and in conjunction with the Iowa Department of Health, I temporarily suspend the regulatory provisions of Iowa Code § 155A.32 and any implementing administrative rules to the extent they prohibit the practice of therapeutic substitution by a pharmacist without prior consent by the prescriber. Suspension of this provision shall extend through the duration of this Proclamation and any further extension of this suspension. I hereby direct the board of pharmacy to provide additional guidance to licensees regarding the effect of this suspension.

SUSPENSION OF INVOLUNTARY DISCHARGE FOR NONPAYMENT

SECTION THIRTY-FOUR. Pursuant to Iowa Code § 29C.6(6) and Iowa Code § 135.144(3), in conjunction with the Iowa Department of Public Health, I temporarily suspend the regulatory provisions of Iowa Admin Code rules 481-57.14(1)(e) and 58.40(1)(c), permitting a residential care facility or nursing facility to involuntarily discharge or transfer a resident for nonpayment for the resident’s stay.

COUNTY HOSPITAL BORROWING

SECTION THIRTY-FIVE. Pursuant to Iowa Code § 29C.6(6) and Iowa Code § 135.144(3), and in conjunction with the Iowa Department of Public Health, and at the request of a local governing body, I temporarily suspend the regulatory provisions of Iowa Code § 347.14(4), to the extent it prohibits a board of trustees of a county hospital from borrowing moneys, secured solely by hospital revenues, for the purpose of providing working capital or for general financing needs to sustain the hospital’s operations.

PROFESSIONAL LICENSING RELIEF

SECTION THIRTY-SIX. Pursuant to Iowa Code § 29C.6(6) and Iowa Code § 135.144(3), and in conjunction with the Iowa Department of Public Health, I continue to temporarily suspend the regulatory provisions of Iowa Code chapters §§ 147.2, 148.3, 148.5, 148C.3, 152.7, 152B.7A, and any other implementing administrative rules to the extent they prohibit the practice of medicine and surgery, osteopathic medicine and surgery, nursing, respiratory care, and practice as a physician assistant for an individual who has not yet obtained an initial license, if the licensing board determines that the individual has completed sufficient education and should be granted an emergency license to practice in accordance with any guidance issued by the board. I hereby direct all regulatory agencies or boards governed by these provisions to provide additional guidance to licensees regarding the effect of these suspensions.

SECTION THIRTY-SEVEN. Pursuant to Iowa Code § 29C.6 (6), I continue to temporarily suspend the regulatory provisions of Iowa Code § 147.10 and Iowa Admin. Code rules 653-9.13(6) and 9.14, rules 655-3.7(5), rules 645-261.8, and rules 645-326.9(8), and all other implementing administrative rules which prohibit the practice of medicine and surgery, osteopathic medicine and surgery, nursing, respiratory care, and practice as a physician assistant, by a licensee whose license is inactive or lapsed. Suspension of these provisions is limited to licenses which have lapsed or expired within the five (5) years prior to this Proclamation and is further limited to the provision of medical and nursing care and treatment of victims of this public health disaster emergency and solely for the duration of this Proclamation.

SECTION THIRTY-EIGHT. Pursuant to Iowa Code § 29C.6(6), I continue to temporarily suspend the regulatory provisions of Iowa Code § 152.5 and Iowa Admin. Code r. 655-2.10(7)(a), which limit the number of clinical hours that can be satisfied through simulation activities for nursing education programs. Suspension of this provision shall extend through the duration of this Proclamation and any future extension of this suspension. I continue to direct the nursing board to provide additional guidance to licensees regarding the effect of this suspension, including guidance on obtaining an emergency license pursuant to this Proclamation.

SECTION THIRTY-NINE. Pursuant to Iowa Code § 29C.6(6), I continue to temporarily suspend the regulatory provisions of Iowa Admin. Code rules 650-11.2(2), 11.3(2), 11.5(2), 11.6(2),13.2(2), and 20.6(2)(b)(8) requiring an applicant for initial licensure in dentistry, dental hygiene, assisting, or for a faculty permit to attest to current certification in cardiopulmonary resuscitation.

SECTION FORTY. Pursuant to Iowa Code § 29C.6(6) and Iowa Code § 135.144(3), and in conjunction with the Iowa Department of Public Health, I continue to temporarily suspend the regulatory provisions of Iowa Code § 47.10 and Iowa Admin. Code r. 657-2.3, 2.11(2), 3.5(1), and any other implementing administrative rules which prohibit the practice of pharmacy by a pharmacist licensee whose license is inactive or lapsed, or by a pharmacy technician trainee who is unable to become nationally certified due to closed testing locations. Suspension of these provisions is limited to pharmacist licenses which have lapsed or expired within the five (5) years prior to this Proclamation, and is limited to pharmacy technician trainees whose trainee registration expires between March 18, 2020, and May 31, 2020, and who are unable to sit for the examination due to closed testing locations, and is solely for the duration of this Proclamation.

SECTION FORTY-ONE. Pursuant to Iowa Code § 29C.6(6) and Iowa Code § 135.144(3), and in conjunction with the Iowa Department of Public Health, I continue to temporarily suspend the regulatory provisions of Iowa Code chapters 80A, 88A, 88B, 89, 89A, 90A, 91C, 99D, 99F, 100C, 100D, 101A, 103, 105, 124, 126, 135, 136B, 136C, 147, 147A, 147B, 148, 148A, 148B, 148C, 148E, 148F, 149, 151, 152, 152A, 152B, 152C, 152D, 153, 154, 154A, 154B, 154C, 154D, 154E, 154F, 155, 155A, 156, 157, 158, 159, 169, 192, 206, 272, 272C, 321, 441, 455B, 459B, 481A, 502, 522B, 535B, 542, 542B, 543B, 543D, 544A, 544B, 544C, and any provisions of the Iowa Administrative Code implementing those chapters, to the extent they impose requirements for in-person continuing education as a condition of professional license renewal or impose continuing education deadlines or requirements that are unable to be satisfied due to this Disaster Emergency. Suspension of these provisions shall extend through the duration of this Proclamation and any future extension of this suspension. I hereby direct all regulatory agencies or boards governed by these provisions to provide additional guidance to licensees regarding the effect of these suspensions.

SECTION FORTY-TWO. Pursuant to Iowa Code § 29C.6(6), I continue to temporarily suspend the regulatory provisions of Iowa Code chapters 80A, 88A, 88B, 89, 89A, 90A, 91C, 99D, 99F, 100C, 100D, 101A, 103, 105, 124, 126, 135, 136B, 136C, 147, 147A, 147B, 148, 148A, 148B, 148C, 148E, 148F, 149, 151, 152, 152A, 152B, 152C, 152D, 153, 154, 154A, 154B, 154C, 154D, 154E, 154F, 155, 155A, 156, 157, 158, 159, 169, 192, 272, 272C, 321, 441, 455B, 459B, 481A, 502, 522B, 535B, 542, 542B, 543B, 543D, 544A, 544B, 544C, and any provisions of the Iowa Administrative Code implementing those chapters, to the extent they set an expiration date or renewal requirement for a professional license that expires during the duration of this Proclamation. Suspension of these provisions shall extend through the duration of this Proclamation and any future extension of this suspension. I hereby direct all regulatory agencies or boards governed by these provisions to provide additional guidance to licensees regarding the effect of these suspensions.

SECTION FORTY-THREE. Pursuant to Iowa Code § 29C.6(6), I continue to temporarily suspend the regulatory provisions of Iowa Admin. Code r 281-79.16(4)(a), 645-31.6(2)(b)(12), 645-280.6(3), 645-240.6(2), 657-4.3, 645-300.3(4)(b)(2), 300.6(3)(a), and 300.6(3)(d), requiring the completion of clinical, practical, or internship experience as a condition of obtaining professional licensure to be a school administrator, mental health counselor, independent social worker, psychologist, pharmacist, or speech pathologist or audiologist. Suspension of these provisions shall extend through the duration of this Proclamation and any future extension of this suspension. I hereby direct all regulatory agencies or boards governed by these provisions to provide additional guidance to licensees regarding the effect of these suspensions.

SECTION FORTY-FOUR. Pursuant to Iowa Code § 29C.6(6), I continue to temporarily suspend the regulatory provisions of Iowa Code §§ 272.2(17), 272C.3(1)(a), 543B.15(9), and 543D.22, and any provisions of the Iowa Administrative Code implementing those provisions, which require the completion of background checks for initial applicants as a condition of obtaining professional licensure. Suspension of these provisions shall apply during the duration of this Proclamation and any future extension of this suspension. I hereby direct all regulatory agencies or boards governed by these provisions to, upon the expiration of this Disaster Emergency, conduct background checks for those applicants and take any necessary action resulting from completion of those checks, up to and including revocation of licensure.

SECTION FORTY-FIVE. Pursuant to Iowa Code § 29C.6(6) and Iowa Code § 135.144(3), and in conjunction with the Iowa Department of Health, I temporarily suspend the regulatory provisions of Iowa Code § 155A.7 and any implementing administrative rules to the extent they prohibit a pharmacist who is licensed in another state from engaging in the practice of pharmacy in this state prior to obtaining an Iowa pharmacist license due to requirements that are unable to be satisfied due to this Disaster Emergency. Suspension of this provision shall extend through the duration of this Proclamation and any further extension of this suspension. I hereby direct the Board of Pharmacy to provide additional guidance regarding the effect of these suspensions.

SECTION FORTY-SIX. Pursuant to Iowa Code § 29C.6(6) and Iowa Code § 135.144(3), and in conjunction with the Iowa Department of Health, I temporarily suspend the regulatory provisions of Iowa Code § 155A.8 and any implementing administrative rules for an individual who has not yet obtained an initial license, if the board of pharmacy determines that the individual has completed sufficient education, is unable to sit for the required exams due to closed testing locations, and should be granted an emergency license to practice until such time as the individual is able to sit for the required exams in accordance with any guidance issued by the board. I hereby direct the board of pharmacy to provide additional guidance to applicants and licensees regarding the effect of this suspension.

SECTION FORTY-SEVEN. Pursuant to Iowa Code § 29C.6(6), I continue to temporarily suspend the regulatory provisions of Iowa Code § 542B.13 and Iowa Admin. Code r. 193C-3.1(1) and 193C-3.2, setting an application expiration date and deadline for taking certain examinations to be licensed as a professional engineer or land surveyor.

SECTION FORTY-EIGHT. Pursuant to Iowa Code § 29C.6(6), I continue to temporarily suspend the regulatory provisions of Iowa Code § 543D.8 and Iowa Admin. Code r 193F-3.2, 193F-5.3, and 193F-6.3 and any other implementing administrative rules establishing examination deadlines as a condition for initial licensure for appraisers.

SECTION FORTY-NINE. Pursuant to Iowa Code § 29C.6(6), I continue to temporarily suspend the regulatory provisions of Iowa Code § 542.5 and Iowa Admin. Code r 193A-3.6(1) and any other implementing administrative rules establishing an 18-month examination deadline as a condition for initial licensure for prospective certified public accountants.

SECTION FIFTY. Pursuant to Iowa Code § 29C.6(6), I continue to temporarily suspend the regulatory provisions of Iowa Admin. Code r. 655-3.4(4) requiring an applicant for a nursing license to complete an examination within ninety-one days of board authorization.

SECTION FIFTY-ONE. Pursuant to Iowa Code § 29C.6(6), I continue to temporarily suspend the regulatory provisions of Iowa Admin. Code r. 657-2.4(2) requiring an applicant for a pharmacist license to complete all components in Iowa within a period of one year from the date the candidate passed the initial component.

SECTION FIFTY-TWO. Pursuant to Iowa Code § 29C.6(6), I continue to temporarily suspend the regulatory provisions of Iowa Admin. Code r. 645-280.2 and 645-31.18, to the extent that they require out-of-state marital, family therapy, and mental health counselors, or social workers who provide services by telephone or other electronic means to individuals in the State of Iowa to be licensed in Iowa.

SECTION FIFTY-THREE. Pursuant to Iowa Code section 29C.6(6), I continue to temporarily suspend the regulatory provisions of Iowa Code Chapter 80B, and any provisions of the Iowa Administrative Code implementing those chapters, to the extent they set an expiration date, certification requirements, renewal requirement, or deadline for professional certification, or specialty certifications that expire during the duration of this proclamation. Suspension of these provisions shall extend through the duration of this Proclamation and any future extension of this suspension. I hereby direct the Iowa Law Enforcement Academy and its Council to provide additional guidance to certified peace officers and holders of specialty certificates regarding the effect of these suspensions.

SECTION FIFTY-FOUR. Pursuant to Iowa Code § 29C.6(6) and Iowa Code § 135.144(3), and in conjunction with the Iowa Department of Public Health, I temporarily suspend the regulatory provisions of Iowa Admin. Code r. 641-29.6(3) requiring an applicant for a license as a plumbing or mechanical system professional to complete an examination within one year from the date of the application. I hereby direct the plumbing and mechanical systems board to provide additional guidance to its applicants and licensees regarding this suspension.

SUSPENSION OF FORECLOSURES

SECTION FIFTY-FIVE. Pursuant to Iowa Code §§ 29C.6(6) and 135.144(3), and in conjunction with the Iowa Department of Public Health, I continue to temporarily suspend the regulatory provisions of Iowa Code chapters 646, 654, 655A, and 656 allowing for the commencement of foreclosure proceedings, or the prosecution of ongoing foreclosure proceedings, on residential, commercial, and agricultural real property located in the state of Iowa. Suspension of these provisions shall apply during the duration of this Proclamation or any future extension of this suspension.

A. Nothing in this section shall be construed as relieving any individual of their obligation to make mortgage payments, or to comply with any other obligation that an individual may have under a mortgage.

B. The Iowa Division of Banking and the Iowa Division of Credit Unions are hereby directed to immediately engage with banks, credit unions, mortgage bankers, and mortgage services to identify any tools, means, or methods that could be used to relieve Iowans from the threat of foreclosure.

SUSPENSION OF CERTAIN EVICTIONS

SECTION FIFTY-SIX. Pursuant to Iowa Code §§ 29C.6(6) and 135.144(3), and in conjunction with the Iowa Department of Public Health, I continue to temporarily suspend the regulatory provisions of Iowa Code §§ 562A.27, 562B.25, and 648.1(2)–(6), allowing for the termination of a rental agreement by a landlord and the eviction of a tenant under the Iowa Uniform Residential Landlord and Tenant Act or the Manufactured Home Communities or Mobile Home Parks Residential Landlord and Tenant Act in certain circumstances. This suspension does not apply to actions for forcible entry and detainer where the defendant has by force, intimidation, fraud, or stealth entered upon the prior actual possession of another in real property and detains the same, or any other emergency circumstances allowed by law. Suspension of these provisions shall apply during the duration of this Proclamation or any future extension of this suspension.

SECTION FIFTY-SEVEN. Pursuant to Iowa Code §§ 29C.6(6) and 135.144(3), and in conjunction with the Department of Public Health, I continue to temporarily suspend the regulatory provisions of Iowa Code §§ 648.3 and 648.5 requiring service of a notice to quit or service of original notice before commencing an action under Iowa Code § 648.1(2)-(6). Suspension of these provisions shall apply during the duration of this Proclamation and in conjunction with the suspension of regulatory provisions allowing for the termination of a rental agreement or eviction of a tenant in certain circumstances pursuant to Iowa Code chapters 562A, 562B, and 648.

SUSPENSION OF COURT DEBT DELIQUENCY

SECTION FIFTY-EIGHT. Pursuant to Iowa Code §§ 29C.6(6) and 135.144(3), and in conjunction with the Department of Public Health, I temporarily suspend the regulatory provisions of Iowa Code § 602.8107 to the extent court debt is deemed delinquent if not paid within thirty days after the date the debt was assessed, the date set out in a court order, or the date due in an installment agreement, and the case assigned by the Iowa Judicial Branch to a third party for collection. Nothing in this section shall be construed as relieving any individual of their obligation to make payments of court debt once assessed. Suspension of these provisions shall apply during the duration of this Proclamation or any future extension of this suspension.

PROPERTY TAX PAYMENT RELIEF

SECTION FIFTY-NINE. Pursuant to Iowa Code §29C.6(6) and 135.144(3), in conjunction with the Iowa Department of Public Health, and at the request of multiple counties, I continue to temporarily suspend the regulatory provisions of Iowa Code § 445.39 and Iowa Admin. Code rule 701-75.3, that require the imposition of penalty and interest for delay in payment and direct that no such penalty or interest may be imposed for the duration of this proclamation and any future extension of this suspension.

SALES OF ALCOHOL

SECTION SIXTY. Pursuant to Iowa Code § 29C.6(6) and Iowa Code § 135.144(3), and in conjunction with the Iowa Department of Public Health, I continue to temporarily suspend the regulatory provisions of Iowa Code § 123.30(3)(c) prohibiting a holder of a class “C” liquor control license from selling unopened bottles of wine or alcoholic liquor for consumption off premises. Class “C” licensees may continue to sell beer for consumption off premises. Beverages may be sold if promptly taken from the premises, such as on a carry-out or drive-through basis, or if the beverage is delivered to customers off the premises. Suspension of this provision will now continue until 11:59 p.m. on April 7, 2020.

SECTION SIXTY-ONE. Pursuant to Iowa Code § 29C.6(6) and Iowa Code § 135.144(3), and in conjunction with the Iowa Department of Public Health, I continue to temporarily suspend the regulatory provisions of Iowa Code § 123.130(4) and Iowa Administrative Code 185-4.6(3)(c) & (e) requiring that beer sold at retail at the manufacturing premises for consumption off the premises must be in-person and transferred to another container at the time of sale. Suspension of this provision will now continue until 11:59 p.m. on April 7, 2020.

SECTION SIXTY-TWO. Pursuant to Iowa Code § 29C.6(6) and Iowa Code § 135.144(3), and in conjunction with the Iowa Department of Public Health, I continue to temporarily suspend the regulatory provisions of Iowa Code §§ 123.30(3)(c) and 123.49(2)(d), to the extent a class “C” liquor control license holder is prohibited from selling mixed drinks or cocktails for consumption off premises. Mixed drinks or cocktails may be sold if sealed with a lid or other method of securing the product and promptly taken from the premises prior to any consumption, such as on a carry-out or drive-through basis, or if the beverage is delivered to customers off the premises. Nothing in this provision alters or modifies the provisions of Iowa Code §§ 321.284 or 321.284A related to open containers in motor vehicles. Suspension of this provision is effective immediately and will continue until 11:59 p.m. on April 7, 2020.

BOTTLE AND CAN REDEMPTION

SECTION SIXTY-THREE. Pursuant to Iowa Code § 29C.6 (6), I continue to temporarily suspend the regulatory provisions of Iowa Code § 455C.3 (1) and Iowa Admin. Code chapter 567-107, to the extent that those provisions require a dealer to accept an empty beverage container on which an Iowa deposit was made. This action is intended to allow retailers who engage in the sale of liquor, beer, wine, carbonated beverages, and other beverages on which an Iowa beverage container deposit is made to stop accepting empty beverage containers for the duration of this Proclamation.

FINANCIAL RELIEF

SECTION SIXTY-FOUR. Pursuant to Iowa Code § 29C.6(6) and Iowa Code § 135.144(3), I continue to temporarily suspend the regulatory provisions of Iowa Code § 123.137, requiring class “A” or class “A” beer permit holders to report barrels of beer sold or pay to the Iowa Alcoholic Beverages Division the amount of tax due on or before the tenth day of each calendar month. The associated penalty of ten percent if the report is not filed and the tax not paid within the time will not be assessed.

SECTION SIXTY-FIVE. Pursuant to Iowa Code § 29C.6(6) and Iowa Code § 135.144(3), I continue to temporarily suspend the regulatory provisions of Iowa Code § 123.184, requiring class “A” wine permit holders and wine direct shipper permit holders to report gallons of wine sold or pay to the division the amount of tax due on or before the tenth day of each calendar month. The associated penalty of ten percent if the report is not filed and the tax not paid within the time will not be assessed.

SECTION SIXTY-SIX. Pursuant to Iowa Code § 29C.6(6) and Iowa Code § 135.144(3), I continue to temporarily suspend the regulatory provisions of Iowa Code § 123.34(5) prohibiting a refund of fees paid for a six-month or eight-month seasonal license or permit, or for fourteen-day or five-day license or permit.

SECTION SIXTY-SEVEN. Pursuant to Iowa Code § 29C.6 (6), I continue to temporarily suspend the regulatory provisions of Iowa Code § 99B.12(1)(e) and Iowa Admin. Code 481-100.3(3) prescribing that no raffle license fees are refundable, and temporarily suspend the regulatory provisions of Iowa Admin. Code 481-100.16(1) prescribing raffles to conclude only during the period of the license.

ELECTRONIC CORPORATE SHAREHOLDER MEETINGS

SECTION SIXTY-EIGHT. Pursuant to Iowa Code § 29C.6(6) and Iowa Code § 135.144(3), and in conjunction with the Iowa Department of Public Health, I continue to temporarily suspend the regulatory provisions of Iowa Code chapters 490, 491, 499, and 501A to the extent they require a physical meeting of shareholders, policyholders, or members, if the meeting is held by means of remote communication and provides shareholders, policyholders, or members a reasonable opportunity to participate in the meeting and to vote on matters submitted for action at such meeting, including an opportunity to communicate, and to read or hear the proceedings of the meeting, substantially concurrently with such proceedings.

ELECTRONIC MEETINGS AND HEARINGS

SECTION SIXTY-NINE. Pursuant to Iowa Code § 29C.6(6), and at the request of the Iowa League of Cities on behalf of numerous local governmental bodies, I continue to temporarily suspend the regulatory provisions of Iowa Code §§ 21.8, 26.12, and 414.12, or any other statute imposing a requirement to hold a public meeting or hearing, to the extent that the statutes could be interpreted to prevent a governmental body from holding the meeting by electronic means, provided that the governmental body properly notices the meeting or hearing and includes a telephone conference number or website address that permits the public to participate in the meeting or hearing. I also temporarily suspend those statutes to the extent they could be interpreted to prevent a governmental body from limiting the number of people present at an in-person location of the meeting, provided that the governmental body provides a means for the public to participate by telephone or electronically as provided in this section.

DEADLINE TO FILL CITY COUNCIL VACANCIES

SECTION SEVENTY. Pursuant to Iowa Code § 29C.6(6), and at the request of the Marion City Council, I continue to temporarily suspend the regulatory provisions of Iowa Code § 372.13(2) that require a city council to fill a vacancy on the city council within sixty days after the vacancy occurs or the calling of a special election. For the duration of this Proclamation, and any extensions including this suspension, the City Council shall not be required to make an appointment and a special election shall not be required to be called.

REMOTE NOTARIZATION AND WITNESSING

SECTION SEVENTY-ONE. Pursuant to Iowa Code § 29C.6(6), I temporarily suspend the personal appearance requirement in Iowa Code § 9B.6, but only to the extent that the notarial act complies with the requirements of section 6 of 2019 Iowa Acts chapter 44 (Senate File 475) and any additional guidance provided by the Iowa Secretary of State regarding approved communication technology.

SECTION SEVENTY-TWO. Pursuant to Iowa Code § 29C.6(6) and Iowa Code § 135.144(3), and in conjunction with the Iowa Department of Public Health, I temporarily suspend the regulatory provisions of Iowa Code §§ 144B.3, 633.279, and 633B.105, to the extent that they require the physical presence of a testator, settlor, principal, witness, or other person, if the person is present in a manner in which the witness or other person can see and hear the acts by electronic means, such as video conference, Skype, Facetime, Zoom, or other means, whether or not recorded.

CRITICAL TRUCKING OPERATIONS

SECTION SEVENTY-THREE. Pursuant to Iowa Code §29C.6 (6), I continue to temporarily suspend the regulatory provisions of Iowa Code §§ 321.463 (6) (a) and (b) and 321E.29 and Iowa Admin. Code chapter 761-511, to the extent that those provisions restrict the movement of oversize and overweight loads of vaccines, antivirals, prescription drugs, protective equipment, other necessary medical assets food, medical supplies, cleaning products, other household goods, agricultural supplies and commodities (including, but not limited to, livestock, raw milk, and crop supplies), or any other goods and supplies necessary to respond to this public health disaster and its economic effects and require a permit to transport such loads.

A. Suspension of these provisions applies to loads transported on all highways within Iowa, excluding the interstate system, and those which do not exceed a maximum of 90,000 pounds gross weight, do not exceed the maximum axle weight limit determined under the non-primary highway maximum gross weight table in Iowa Code §321.463 (6) (b), by more than twelve and one-half percent (12.5%), do not exceed the legal maximum axle weight limit of 20,000 pounds, and comply with posted limits on roads and bridges.

B. This action is intended to allow vehicles transporting food, medical supplies, cleaning products, and other household goods to be oversize and overweight, not exceeding 90,000 pounds gross weight, without a permit, but only for the duration of this proclamation.

SECTION SEVENTY-FOUR. Pursuant to Iowa Code § 29C.6(6) and 49 CFR § 390.23, I continue to temporarily suspend the regulatory provisions of Iowa Code § 321.449 pertaining to hours of service of motor carriers and drivers of commercial motor vehicles, while transporting vaccines, antivirals, prescription drugs, protective equipment, other necessary medical assets food, medical supplies, cleaning products, other household goods, agricultural supplies and commodities (including, but not limited to, livestock, raw milk, and crop supplies) any other goods and supplies necessary to respond to this public health disaster and its economic effects subject to the following condition:

A. Nothing contained in this Proclamation shall be construed as an exemption from the controlled substances and alcohol use and testing requirements set out in 49 CFR Part 382, the commercial drivers’ license requirements set out in 49 CFR Part 383, the financial responsibility requirements set out in 49 CFR Part 387, or any other portion of the Code of Federal Regulations not specifically identified in this Proclamation.

B. No motor carrier operating under the terms of this agreement shall require or allow a fatigued or ill driver to operate a motor vehicle. A driver who informs a carrier that he or she needs immediate rest shall be given at least ten consecutive hours off duty before the driver is required to return to service.

C. Upon the request of a driver, a commercial motor carrier operating under this proclamation must give the driver at least thirty-four (34) consecutive hours off when the driver has been on duty for more than seventy (70) hours during any eight (8) consecutive days.

D. Motor carriers that have an out-of-service order in effect may not take advantage of the relief from regulations that this proclamation provides under title 49 CFR § 390.23.

E. Upon the expiration of this Proclamation, or when a driver has been relieved of all duty and responsibility to transport necessary medical assets under the conditions of this Proclamation, a driver who has had at least thirty-four (34) consecutive hours off duty shall be permitted to start the driver’s on-duty status hours with the 60/70 hour clock at zero.

F. This portion of this Proclamation of Disaster Emergency applies only to hours of service of motor carriers and drivers of commercial motor vehicles while actively transporting the items identified in this section for the duration of this proclamation related to the COVID-19 event.

SECTION SEVENTY-FIVE. Pursuant to Iowa Code § 29C.6(6), I continue to temporarily suspend the regulatory provisions of Iowa Code §§ 321.463(3), 321E.2, 321E.8, and 321E.9 that limit issuance of permits for oversize or overweight loads to loads which are indivisible, to allow annual permits issued under Iowa Code § 321E.8 and single-trip permits issued under § 321E.9 to be issued for loads which are divisible and related to responding to and recovering from this disaster. I further waive for vehicle and loads, whether divisible or indivisible, the regulatory provisions of Iowa Code § 321E.12 that require the vehicle traveling under a permit to be registered for the gross weight of the vehicle and load and the regulatory provisions of Iowa Code § 321E.14 that require the payment of a fee for a permit issued for a vehicle and load related to responding to and recovering from this disaster. The provisions of this paragraph apply only when the movement of the vehicle and load is related to responding to and recovering from this disaster. The movement of any vehicle or load under this paragraph must comply with all other requirements of Chapter 321E of the Iowa Code and of the permit issued, other than as suspended in this proclamation. The provisions of this paragraph relating to the permitting and movement of divisible loads authorize the movement of such loads on all highways of this state, excluding the interstate system.

SECTION SEVENTY-SIX. The Iowa Department of Transportation is hereby directed to monitor the operation of this proclamation to assure the public’s safety and facilitate the movement of trucks involved in transporting vaccines, antivirals, prescription drugs, protective equipment, other necessary medical assets food, medical supplies, cleaning products, other household goods, agricultural supplies and commodities (including, but not limited to, livestock, raw milk, and crop supplies).

MOTOR VEHICLE LICENSING AND REGISTRATION RELIEF

SECTION SEVENTY-SEVEN. Pursuant to Iowa Code § 29C.6 (6), I continue to temporarily suspend the regulatory provisions of Iowa Code § 321.196 prescribing that a driver’s license issued to a person age seventy-two or older expires after two years. Suspension of this provision is limited to driver’s licenses which have expired within the 60 days prior to this Proclamation or during the duration of this Proclamation or any subsequent extension of this proclamation. And upon the expiration of the terms of this Proclamation or any subsequent extension of this proclamation, the statutory sixty-day period for renewing shall resume. This suspension shall not apply if the person is not eligible for a license due to the person’s license being suspended, revoked, denied or barred for any reason or if the person is physically or mentally incapable of operating a motor vehicle safely.

SECTION SEVENTY-EIGHT. Pursuant to Iowa Code § 29C.6 (6), I continue to temporarily suspend the regulatory provisions of Iowa Code § 321.174A prescribing that a person shall not operate a motor vehicle on the highways of this state with an expired driver’s license as applied to a person whose driver’s license is expired. Suspension of this provision is limited to driver’s licenses which have expired within the 60 days prior to this Proclamation or during the duration of this Proclamation or any subsequent extension of this proclamation. And upon the expiration of the terms of this Proclamation or any subsequent extension of this proclamation, the statutory sixty-day period for renewing shall resume.

SECTION SEVENTY-NINE. Pursuant to Iowa Code § 29C.6 (6), I continue to temporarily suspend the regulatory provisions of Iowa Code § 321.39 prescribing expiration dates for vehicle registration, registration cards, and registration plates as applied to a person whose vehicle registration, registration card, or registration plate is expired. Suspension of this provision is limited to vehicle registration, registration cards, and registration plates which have expired within the 60 days prior to this Proclamation or during the duration of this Proclamation or any subsequent extension of this proclamation.

SECTION EIGHTY. Pursuant to Iowa Code § 29C.6 (6), I continue to temporarily suspend the regulatory provisions of Iowa Code § 321.46 prescribing a transferee of a new motor vehicle shall apply for a new registration and certificate of title within 30 days of the purchase.

SECTION EIGHTY-ONE. Pursuant to Iowa Code § 29C.6 (6), I temporarily suspend the regulatory provisions of Iowa Code § 321.25 prescribing a vehicle may be operated upon the highways of this state without registration plates for a period of 45 days after the date of delivery of the vehicle to the purchaser from a dealer.

SECTION EIGHTY-TWO. Pursuant to Iowa Code § 29C.6(6), I temporarily suspend the regulatory provisions of Iowa Code § 321.20A requiring the owner of a commercial vehicle subject to the apportioned registration provisions of chapter 326 to apply for a certificate of title within thirty days of purchase or transfer and pay the appropriate fee for new registration.

SECTION EIGHTY-THREE. Pursuant to Iowa Code § 29C.6(6), I continue to temporarily suspend the regulatory provisions of Iowa Code section § 321.52(4)(b) prescribing a vehicle rebuilder, a person engaged in the business of buying, selling, or exchanging vehicles of a type required to be registered in this state, or an insurer shall obtain a salvage certificate of title for a wrecked or salvage vehicle within thirty days after the date of assignment of the certificate of title of the vehicle.

SECTION EIGHTY-FOUR. Pursuant to Iowa Code § 29C.6(6), I continue to temporarily suspend the regulatory provisions of Iowa Code § 326.14 prescribing a late filing penalty for renewals under the International Registration Plan and prescribing an enforcement deadline for the failure to display a registration plate and registration. Suspension of this provision is limited to renewals that have expired during the duration of this Proclamation or any subsequent extension of this Proclamation.

WEAPONS PERMITTING PROCEDURES

SECTION EIGHTY-FIVE. Pursuant to Iowa Code section 29C.6(6) and 135.144(3), and in conjunction with the Iowa Department of Public Health, I continue to temporarily suspend the regulatory provisions of Iowa Code section 724.18 requiring personal delivery of applications for permits to acquire pistols or revolvers and direct that each sheriff’s office to formulate and implement a policy for the procedure for accepting applications for permits to acquire pistols or revolvers and applications for permits to carry weapons that shall include in-person drop-off without involving in-person interactions between the public and staff, acceptance by mail, and to the extent practical by electronic means.

SECTION EIGHTY-SIX. Pursuant to Iowa Code section 29C.6(6), I continue to temporarily suspend the regulatory provisions of Iowa Code sections 724.6, 724.7, and 724.20 regarding professional and nonprofessional permits to carry and permits to acquire pistols or revolvers, in that, for State purposes only, the permit to carry weapons will not expire during this Proclamation. This suspension will not extend to the ability of the permits to be used to purchase, in lieu of a NICS check, once the permit is past its original expiration date.

ONLINE APPRENTICESHIP INSTRUCTION

SECTION EIGHTY-SEVEN. Pursuant to Iowa Code § 29C.6(6), I continue to temporarily suspend the regulatory provisions of Iowa Code § 15B.4, to the extent they limit the use of online instruction in determining contact hours for apprenticeship sponsors or lead apprenticeship sponsors. Suspension of this provision is limited only to instruction provided during the duration of this Proclamation or any subsequent extension of this suspension.

OTHER REGULATORY RELIEF

SECTION EIGHTY-EIGHT. Pursuant to Iowa Code § 29C.6(6), I continue to temporarily suspend the regulatory provisions of Iowa Admin. Code r. 281-21.31 to the extent it requires instructional courses for drinking drivers to be delivered in person rather than online.

SECTION EIGHTY-NINE. Pursuant to Iowa Code § 29C.6(6), I continue to temporarily suspend the regulatory provisions of Iowa Admin. Code r. 661-221.3, that require an unattended fueling dispenser to provide a public phone.

SECTION NINETY. Pursuant to Iowa Code § 29C.6(6), I continue to temporarily suspend the regulatory provisions of Iowa Code § 206.5(2)(a) solely as it applies to commercial applicators, public applicators, and private applicators who were certified applicators as of December 31, 2019.

SECTION NINETY-ONE. Pursuant to Iowa Code § 29C.6(6) and Iowa Code § 135.144(3), and in conjunction with the Iowa Department of Public Health, I temporarily suspend the regulatory provisions of Iowa Code § 206.5(3) requiring a commercial, public, or private applicator to be certified to apply pesticides so long as the applicator is under the direct supervision of a certified applicator. Suspension of this provision shall apply during the duration of this Proclamation and any future extension of this suspension.

SECTION NINETY-TWO. Pursuant to Iowa Code § 29C.6(6) and Iowa Code § 135.144(3), and in conjunction with the Iowa Department of Public Health, I temporarily suspend the regulatory provisions of Iowa Code § 206.6(1) requiring licensure to engage in the business of applying pesticides to the lands or property of another, to the extent that a person may engage in the business of applying pesticides to the property of another with nonrestricted general use pesticides indoors and for the sole purpose of disinfecting or sanitizing areas where humans live, work, or congregate. Suspension of this provision does not exempt a person from acquiring any other license or certification required under Iowa Code chapter 206.

SECTION NINETY-THREE. Pursuant to Iowa Code § 29C.6(6) and Iowa Code § 135.144(3), and in conjunction with the Iowa Department of Public Health, I temporarily suspend the regulatory provisions of Iowa Code § 206.5(4) requiring a commercial applicator who applies pesticides to agricultural land to be certified so long as the applicator meets the requirements of a private applicator. This suspension shall not apply to aerial applicators. Suspension of this provision shall apply during the duration of this Proclamation and any future extension of this suspension.

RETIRED PUBLIC DISASTER RESPONDERS

SECTION NINETY-FOUR. Pursuant to Iowa Code § 29C.6(6) and 135.144(3), and in conjunction with the Department of Public Health, and at the request of the Iowa League of Cities on behalf of numerous local governmental bodies, I continue to temporarily suspend the regulatory provisions of Iowa Code §§ 97B.48A and 97B.52A to the extent those provisions require the repayment or reduction of a member’s retirement allowance if the member is reemployed or returns to employment during the pendency of this Disaster Emergency as a licensed health care professional employed by a hospital licensed pursuant to chapter 135B, any state or local government public health employee, any “protection occupation” as defined by Iowa Code § 97B.49B(1)(e), or any sheriff or deputy sheriff as defined by Iowa Code § 97B.49C(1)(b) or (c).

SECTION NINETY-FIVE. Pursuant to Iowa Code § 29C.6(6) and 135.144(3), and in conjunction with the Department of Public Health, and at the request of the Iowa League of Cities on behalf of numerous local governmental bodies, I continue to temporarily suspend the regulatory provisions of Iowa Code §§ 411.3(3), 411.6(1)(c), and 411.21(3), to the extent those provisions limit a retired police officer or firefighter from continuing to receive service retirement allowances, without interruption, if reemployed as a police officer or firefighter during the pendency of this Disaster Emergency.

STATE AGENCY OPERATIONS

SECTION NINETY-SIX. As required by Iowa Code § 29C.6 (1), (10) and 42 U.S.C. § 5170 in cases of Presidential Disaster Declarations, this Proclamation of Disaster Emergency continues to activate the disaster response and recovery aspects of the Iowa Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management’s Iowa Emergency Response Plan and those additional response plans applicable to the counties affected by this disaster and authorizes the use and deployment of all available state resources, supplies, equipment, and materials as are reasonably necessary to assist those citizens located in the disaster affected counties.

SECTION NINETY-SEVEN. Pursuant to Iowa Code § 29C.6 (1) and (10), I continue to activate the public health response and recovery aspects of the state disaster emergency plan applicable to this public health disaster and authorize the use and deployment of all available state resources, supplies, equipment, and materials as are reasonably necessary pursuant to those plans to assist those citizens located in the counties subject to this proclamation.

SECTION NINETY-EIGHT. I continue to direct the Iowa Department of Public Health, in conjunction with whatever further direction I provide, to take those reasonable and necessary actions authorized by Iowa Code § 135.144 to address this public health disaster, including but not limited to mobilizing as many public health response teams as are necessary to supplement and support disrupted or overburdened local medical and public health personnel, hospitals, and resources, as allowed by Iowa Code § 135.143 and 641 Iowa Admin. Code 113.2 (1), with the understanding that the registered members of those public health response teams providing assistance under this authority shall receive the protections and benefits of state employees as allowed by law.

SECTION NINETY-NINE. Pursuant to Iowa Code § 29C.6 (6), I continue to temporarily suspend the regulatory provisions of Iowa Admin. Code rule 11-53.11(3) prohibiting pay to those State of Iowa employees for hours worked in excess of 40 hours per workweek while present in the State’s Emergency Operations Center or otherwise engaged in assigned disaster response missions or other activities.

SECTION ONE HUNDRED. Pursuant to Iowa Code § 29C.6 (8) and (10), I continue to order all state agencies to utilize such personnel, equipment, and facilities as necessary to assist the Iowa Department of Public Health and the Iowa Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management in performing any and all activities necessary to prevent, contain, and mitigate the effects of the COVID-19 virus.

SECTION ONE HUNDRED ONE. Pursuant to Iowa Code § 29C.6(6), I continue to temporarily suspend the regulatory provisions of Iowa Code § 8A.413(12) and Iowa Admin. Code rules 11-57.4 and 11-57.7 that limit the number of hours per fiscal year for temporary employees in state agencies, and the regulatory provisions of Iowa Code § 20.4(5) to the extent it limits the period of time a temporary employee may work in state agencies as an excluded public employee.

SECTION ONE HUNDRED TWO. Pursuant to Iowa Code § 29C.6(6), I continue to temporarily suspend the regulatory provisions of Iowa Code chapters 8A and 8B, Iowa Code § 313.10, Iowa Admin. Code Chapters 11-117, 11-118, 129-10, 641-176, requiring the Iowa Department of Public Health, the Iowa Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management, and other state agencies involved in the response to this disaster emergency to procure goods and services through a competitive selection process or to otherwise follow, adhere to, or obtain other procurement-related processes, procedures, approvals, or limitations. Suspension of these provisions is limited to the duration of this proclamation and is further limited to procurements which are necessary to prevent, contain, or mitigate the effects of the COVID-19 virus, facilitate telework by state employees, and mitigate and respond to increased cyber-attacks and threats.

IMPLEMENTATION AND INTERPRETATION

SECTION ONE HUNDRED THREE. The Iowa Department of Public Safety, Iowa Department of Public Health, Iowa Department of Education, Iowa Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management, Iowa Department of Transportation, and other participating state agencies are hereby directed to monitor the operation and implementation of this proclamation to assure the public’s health and safety.

SECTION ONE HUNDRED FOUR. Nothing contained in this declaration shall be construed as an exemption from any other portion of the Iowa Code or Iowa Administrative Code not specifically identified in this proclamation.

SECTION ONE HUNDRED FIVE. The provisions of this proclamation shall be effective immediately, unless otherwise noted. This state of public health disaster emergency shall now expire on April 30, 2020, at 11:59 p.m., unless sooner terminated or extended in writing by me.