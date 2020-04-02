Forest City Schools Change Lunch Pick-up Days

The Forest City Community School District has made a change to the Grab and Go lunch and snack program distribution schedule. Forest City Community Schools Superintendent Darwin Lehmann explains the reasons why.

While the district kept the same number of lunches in a week, they changed the number of times the lunches can be picked up.

The Grab an Go lunch and snack program began on March 23rd. The State allowed the Summer Food Program, which is a free program, to go into effect during the time when the school district is shut down due to the COVID-19 Governor Reynolds has ordered schools closed until April 30th.

Lehmann stated that the pick-up sites remain the same.