COVID-19 Update – Cerro Gordo Reaches 10, Iowa Over 600

Today the office of Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds released the lastest COVID-19 cases in Iowa. Iowa is reporting 66 more cases, up from yesterday, and 2 death – the same as yesterday.

With today’s 66 cases, Iowa has now reported a total of 614, the state has also reported 11 deaths as a result of COVID-19. There have been a total of 8,054 negative tests to date, which includes testing reported by the State Hygienic Lab and other labs.

Listening Area Update – The IDPH says more counties are added daily, so even if the virus hasn’t been confirmed in areas, it could still be in those unconfirmed areas. Today Cerro Gordo reported two more positive cases as their numbers are now over double digits. Freeborn, MN went from zero on Tuesday to five today.

Locally –

Cerro Gordo 10 – 2 more today

Freeborn, MN 5 – 3 more today

Hancock 3

Mitchell 2

Faribault, MN 2

Kossuth 1

Wright 1

NEW CASES – April 2nd

Allamakee County, 1 child (0-17 years), 2 adults (18-40 years), 4 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80) years

Black Hawk County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)

Boone County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)

Bremer County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)

Buchanan County, 1 adult (18-40 years)

Cedar County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)

Cerro Gordo County, 2 middle-age adults (41-60 years)

Clay County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)

Clinton County, 2 adults (18-40 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)

Dallas County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 3 middle-age adults (41-60 years)

Delaware County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

Jefferson County, 1 adult (18-40 years)

Johnson County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 3 middle-age adults (41-60 years)

Jones County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)

Linn County, 3 adults (18-40 years), 4 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years), 1 elderly adult (81+)

Mahaska County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)

Marshall County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)

Muscatine County, 1 adult (18-40 years)

Polk County, 2 adults (18-40 years), 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years), 3 older adults (61-80 years)

Poweshiek County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)

Scott County, 3 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)

Tama County, 2 adults (18-40 years), 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)

Van Buren County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

Warren County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)

Washington County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)

Winneshiek County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

Woodbury County, 2 adults (18-40 years), 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)

Map to the IDPH Confirmed cases

We will air the 2:30 p.m. news conference as usually scheduled. KIOW will broadcast that news conference live on the radio and worldwide at KIOW.com. KIOW and KIOW.com will have updates on the latest information regarding the coronavirus.

Minnesota Update

Minnesota residents are currently required to shelter in place, more information on that can be found here.

Minnesota Map