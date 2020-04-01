Waldorf Football Moves to Online “Spring Ball”

Monday was scheduled to be the first day of spring football for the Waldorf football team but due to the current global pandemic, it wasn’t. Instead, coaches are trying to keep in contact with players who have been forced back to their homes.

Waldorf Coach – Will Finley

First-year Waldorf coach Will Finley has embraced the fact that he’s been, “thrown into the deep end.” Finley, who is in his first stint as a head coach, was hired just 27 days ago. He spent last season as the Warriors’ assistant head coach and defensive coordinator. He joked, “I could write a book,” while talking about the last few weeks. Finley and his staff have had to adapt to a new way of doing things and learn on the fly. The coaches know the necessity of social distancing during this unprecedented time, but they still miss the face-to-face interactions.

Many academic institutions, including Waldorf, have recently announced the remainder of the spring semester will be completed online with distance learning. So for the time being, Finley and other coaches preparing for fall seasons with spring training sessions must continue with online or on the phone instruction. Though online communication continues to become easier and easier, there are still challenges.

Waldorf coaches are also using social distancing by video conferencing instead of meeting in-person.

Waldorf is set to kickoff the 2020 season at Memorial Field in Sioux City on August 27th against Briar Cliff University.