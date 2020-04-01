North Iowa Community Action Organization Remains Open

The organization that area residents with family health issues, is a family resource center, and gives children a head start remains open with restrictions. The North Iowa Community Action Organization continues to assist in a number of vital areas. Cindy Davis with the organization explains.

The organization is also taking steps to handle their in person work over the phone as well.

The group is also the central hub for the Head Start program which works directly with area school districts in helping to educate young students and move them forward. Even though school years are temporarily suspended, the program continues on a limited scale.

The organization runs different programs such as family planning, WIC, Child and adolescent Health, Maternal Health, children’s dental health, HIV, Child abuse prevention, United Way housing assistance, and others.

Davis assures everyone that even with the current state of things, the organization remains busy and ready to assist.

The organization can be reached at (800) 657-5856.