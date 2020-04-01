Hancock County Approves Infectious Disease Action Plan

Plan: County Officials & Employees May Stagger Hours/No In-Person Meetings with Public

The Hancock County Board of Supervisors today approved an Iowa Infectious Disease Action Plan as it relates to the Covid-19 Pandemic. This action plan allows county elected officials to stagger employees’ hours and still pay them a minimum of 2/3 of their hourly wages when they are not in the office working. Hancock County Attorney Blake Norman breaks it down for part-time and full-time employees.

The federal “Families First Coronavirus Response Act” went into effect Wednesday to primarily give protections to employees that catch the virus or anyone that cares for an individual victimized by Covid-19. In the Hancock County Iowa Infectious Disease Action Plan, each elected official can decide how to operate his/her office as long as the duties of said office are fully carried out. The public closure of Hancock County offices, superseded by this alternating schedule referendum follows the passage of the fiscal year 2020-2021 budget allotting a 4.5 percent wage increase for the elected officials.

Norman says employees will be held accountable during the staggered hours.

In addition to public closure of county offices, the Hancock County Board of Supervisors Chambers will now be officially closed to the public while meetings are in session. Norman says the public will still be able to partake in the meetings via gotomeeting.com or by telephone.

If you would like to participate in the meetings, log on to hancockcountyia.org where you will find a link to join the meeting via electronic device or telephone.