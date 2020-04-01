Guth Calls on Area Residents to Join the Statewide Online Prayer Breakfast

While many are stuck at home due to the pandemic, events are happening that they can take advantage of online, including breakfast with thousands of attendees. Former Governor Terry Branstad traditionally participated in a Prayer Breakfast held annually in Des Moines. The problem was that there were many who may have wanted to attend, but couldn’t because of work, distance, or other obligations later in the day. That has all changed according to State Senator Dennis Guth.

Unlike years past, there is a change in the theme of event.

The process to log on is simple and quick according to Guth.

Organizers encourage participants throughout the state to schedule breakfast during the event and enjoy inspirational messages.

The website again is www.iowaprayerbreakfast.com and it begins at 7 am on Maundy Thursday, April 9th.