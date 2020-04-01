Iowa now over 500 Confirmed Cases, See the New Numbers

Today the office of Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds released the lastest COVID-19 cases in Iowa. Iowa is reporting 52 more cases, down from yesterday, and 2 death.

With today’s 52 cases, Iowa has now reported a total of 549, the state has also reported 9 deaths as a result of COVID-19. There have been a total of 7,304 negative tests to date, which includes testing reported by the State Hygienic Lab and other labs.

Listening Area Update – Earlier this week the Iowa Department of Public Health said even in counties that have no confirmed cases, like a number of our listening area towns and counties, you should use caution as if there was. The IDPH says more counties are added daily, so even if the virus hasn’t been confirmed in areas, it could still be in those unconfirmed areas. Today Cerro Gordo reported another positive case, as they near double digits. Additionally, Freeborn County, MN has confirmed their first two cases join the growing new county list.

Locally –

Cerro Gordo 8 – 1 more today

Hancock 3

Mitchell 2

Faribault, MN 2

Freeborn, MN 2

Kossuth 1

Wright 1

NEW CASES – April 1st

Cerro Gordo County, 1 adult (18-40 years)

Clayton County, 1 elderly adult (81+)

Clinton County, 1 adult (18-40 years)

Dallas County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)

Des Moines County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)

Dubuque County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)

Harrison County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

Henry County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)

Iowa County, 1 adult (18-40 years)

Jasper County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)

Johnson County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)

Linn County, 2 adults (18-40 years), 2 middle-age adults (41-60 years)

Madison County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

Mitchell County, 2 middle-age adults (41-60 years)

Muscatine County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)

O’Brien County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)

Polk County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years), 3 older adults (61-80 years), 1 elderly (81+)

Pottawattamie County, 1 child (0-17 years)

Poweshiek County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

Scott County, 2 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 1 adult (18-40 years)

Story County, 2 older adults (61-80 years)

Tama County, 1 middle age adult (41-60 years), 2 older adults (61-80 years)

Van Buren County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

Warren County, 1 adult (18-40 years)

Washington County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 5 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 2 older adults (61-80 years), 1 elderly adult (81+)

Minnesota Update

Minnesota residents are currently required to shelter in place

